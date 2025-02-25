BTS' Jungkook’s Gen Z moment leaves ARMY in splits as SleepDeez shares 'slang' translation error story

Jungkook of BTS continues to prove he's the true definition of Gen Z. The K-pop singer never fails to entertain his fans and fellow artists. Those who have worked with the Golden maknae of BTS have always praised him, and recently, SleepDeez did the same. The Los Angeles-based music producer shared a funny moment about the BTS idol. On his YouTube channel, SleepDeez uploaded a video where he revealed how he once mistook Jungkook's use of a lot of cuss words while speaking English for input from a translator.

SleepDeez narrated how, during his previous interaction with the global star, he believed the English replies were from some kind of AI translator because of the strong cuss words and colloquialisms Jungkook used while texting. The music producer said, “A funny memory about JK is that in a group chat, he uses a lot of slang when he types in English. And I thought it was a translator. But I asked him about it once, and he said, 'No, this is me.' And I thought it was so funny.”

Fans couldn’t help but burst into laughter when they found out that Jungkook’s English had initially led SleepDeez to think it was copied from a translation tool. One fan jokingly called him “pure Gen Z,” while another dubbed him “a quick learner.” Some people admire the BTS star for his effort in speaking another language, while others are still trying to figure out how he manages to speak in all caps and call everything “dope.”

SleepDeez collaborated with BTS’ Jungkook on My Time, a solo track by Jungkook from the 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7. The track was highly appreciated and helped make SleepDeez quite famous within the K-pop community.

On February 15, 2025, Jungkook shared a post on Weverse talking about the weather and mentioned that he really missed his fans, ARMY. Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory military service, which he enlisted for on December 12, 2023, alongside Jimin. He is expected to be discharged from service on June 11, 2025.