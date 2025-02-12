BTS' Jungkook's brand logo officially registered in 9 countries including US and UK; anticipation rises for solo return

BTS' Jungkook has come a long way in his career as a pop star. He has successfully evolved from being the boy band's yougets member to being a globally renowned solo artist, and now venturing into entrepreneurship with the launch of his own brand. As per recent updates, his brand has already been registered in nine countries, within a few weeks of its launch news being out of wraps.

His brand has reportedly got trademarked in his home country South Korea and in influential nations like the US, UK, the European Union (EU), Japan, Canada, Mexico, Thailand and Brazil. It is a big milestone in Jungkook's career, which might take his global influence to the next level. Fans congratulate him and express their pride in being a witness to the increased success of the BTS member. They call it a "Big move" and wonder "what's next" for the K-pop idol.

The Seven singer registered his brand's logo as a trademark with the Korean intellectual property office (KIPO), which is expected to unlock fresh avenues for brand expansion and give him an opportunity to connect with his fans on a deeper level. The logo design of the brand features a stylized JK, which are the initials of the singer's name. Since the news of his new venture was out, fans have been excitedly speculating whether its purpose was to enable him make more music as a soloist.

They can't wait to know the further details regarding the products and services the brand will offer. As per some it might be the introduction of clothing line or boot line, while others feel that his love for motorcycles have given birth to the label. Following its registration update, BTS ARMYs have been trending "JUNGKOOK IS COMING" on X (formerly Twitter).