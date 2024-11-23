BTS’ Not Today hits 600 million views on YouTube; becomes 14th music video to do so

BTS, the globally renowned K-pop group, has reached yet another milestone with their song Not Today, which has surpassed 600 million views. This marks the group’s 14th music video to achieve this feat, further solidifying their legacy in the K-pop industry. Despite the group currently being on hiatus due to military enlistments, their impact and connection with fans remain as strong as ever.

On November 23, 2024, BTS’s music video for their 2017 B-side track Not Today crossed the 600 million views mark on YouTube. The video, originally released on February 20, 2017, at midnight KST, took just over seven years, nine months, and three days to reach this impressive milestone.

This achievement makes Not Today BTS’s 14th music video to surpass 600 million views, joining an elite list that includes DNA, Fire, Fake Love, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), IDOL, Dope, Boy With Luv, Blood Sweat & Tears, Save Me, Dynamite, Butter, Permission to Dance, and ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima).

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin, are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan, and more. The group is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans. Currently, every member of the group except Jin and J-Hope is enlisted in the military, and they will be discharged sometime around 2025.

