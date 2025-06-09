BTS 'real impact': HYBE stock price soars to 302,000 KRW in 5 days ahead of RM, SUGA, V, Jimin and Jungkook's military discharge

BTS, the fifth-largest shareholder of HYBE, once again showcased their impact on the company's growth and popularity. With their military discharge date approaching, they drove the management label's stock prices up by a notable rate. It demonstrates their enduring regard and their ability to influence masses and markets, even while they are away from the spotlight. The details of HYBE's current stock price were shared by K-media Star News.

BTS' ensuing military discharge make HYBE's stock price move higher

The stock price of HYBE, the agency behind the popular boy group BTS, experienced a significant surge as the members approached their military discharge. By 9:50 AM KST (6:20 AM IST) on June 9, HYBE's stock reached 302,000 KRW. It marked a substantial 6% increase over the preceding five-day period.

This rapid growth began this month, on June 2, with HYBE's stock price consistently trending higher with each passing day.

On June 2, the stock closed at 272,000 KRW, representing a 2% gain from the previous trading day. It subsequently built on this momentum with notable increases of 4% and 2% on June 4 and June 5, respectively. As the boy band prepares to reunite this month, following SUGA's military discharge on June 21, the company's stock valuation is expected to soar even higher.

BTS members' discharge dates and full-group reunion plan

Jin and J-Hope completed their military discharge in June and October of last year, respectively. The rest of the members will be completing their mandatory service on the following dates:

Kim Namjoon (RM) and Kim Taehyung (V): June 10

Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook: June 11

Min Yoongi (SUGA): June 21 (enlisted as a public service worker)

The leader of the boy band, RM, and fellow member V are set to return to civilian life in just 2 days. Two other members, who enlisted together through the buddy system —Jimin and Jungkook —will join them a day later. Following that, they are expected to make a surprise joint appearance at J-Hope's Goyang encore concert on June 13, as it marks the boy band's 12th debut anniversary. SUGA's attendance is a bit dicey due to his mandatory service.

