The Fantastic Four First Steps Final India Advance Bookings: Marvel's much anticipated flick sells reasonable 66,000 tickets in top chains for day 1

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, directed by Matt Shakman and starring Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and others, is at the fag end of its advance bookings in India. As at 11pm, the movie has sold around 63,000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis and the final advance number at 11:59pm should be 66,000 tickets or so. These are ordinary numbers for a Marvel flick, but the superhero brand has not been at its A-game since the last Spiderman movie in 2021.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Sells 66,000 Tickets In India's Top National Chains For Day 1

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' pre-bookings were adversely affected by the screen-sharing issues. Bollywood movie Saiyaara is enjoying a dream run at the box office and that has made it difficult for Marvel's first family to get enough screens. This is a part and parcel of the movie business and it can't be said that the makers didn't see it coming when the advance bookings of Saiyaara opened. If not for the screen-sharing issue, the collections could have been say Rs 1 crore more than what it is likely to earn now. That's not much, and it proves that there certainly is a kind of a superhero fatigue in Asia.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Looks At A USD 225 Million Plus Global Weekend

The biggie has excellent presales in North America, good presales in Europe and Oceania, and average presales in Asia. It is projected to collect USD 225 - 240 million over its first weekend globally, which is very good. If the word of mouth is favourable, it can leg to USD 700 million if not more.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Is Marvel's Last Movie Before Avengers: Doomsday

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Marvel's last movie before Avengers: Doomsday. Avengers: Doomsday is by far the biggest Marvel movie in terms of costs. There will be a high pressure of recovery with the global market for Hollywood movies, not as strong as 2019. However, if Doomsday strikes a chord, one can expect Secret Wars to blow the lids off, at the box office.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps In Theatres

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hits theatres tomorrow, that is 25th July, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

