Saiyaara Week 1 India Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic-drama scripts history; Nets an ASTOUNDING Rs 171 crore in just 7 days

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is turning out to be among the biggest success stories to come out of Bollywood in a long time. Saiyaara is enjoying a gravity-defying box office trend. With Rs 18.50 crore net on its first Thursday, the total collections of the movie stand at Rs 171 crore in India.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 21.50 crore 2 Rs 26 crore 3 Rs 35.75 crore 4 Rs 23.75 crore 5 Rs 24.50 crore 6 Rs 21.50 crore 7 Rs 18.50 crore Total Rs 171 crore net in 7 days

Saiyaara's 2nd Weekend Collection Is Going To Be As Exceptional As Its 1st Weekend

Saiyaara has just flexed its muscles so far. The week 2 trend of the movie will be an eye-opener for all. It is expected that the second weekend of Saiyaara will give the first weekend of Saiyaara, a run for its money. Saiyaara's 1st weekend collections were at blockbuster levels and for the movie to repeat the same in weekend 2 would be simply historic and unprecedented. It has been 7 days so far but there still is no indication as to where the collections of the Mohit Suri directorial will end. This is a good problem to have from the producer's point of view, as it just shows how unpredictably amazing the movie's trend is.

Saiyaara Is Also Making A Bank Internationally

Saiyaara has also done astoundingly well internationally. The week one of the movie will end in the vicinity of USD 5 million. The movie's weekday collections are higher than the opening day collections and that shall continue happening, also in week 2, despite a new and promising release like The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The global collections of Saiyaara after the end of first week are flirting with Rs 250 crore, setting it up beautifully for a lifetime number of over Rs 600 crore.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres now. Tickets for the same can be booked from the box office, or from online ticketing websites. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

