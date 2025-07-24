Karan Johar regrets remaking Mani Ratnam's film with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor: 'I've gone wrong'

Karan Johar is one of the leading filmmakers of today's time. He recently opened up about how his first instincts are the biggest decision-makers when it comes to giving chances to new talents or movie projects. Whenever he listened to his instincts, he succeeded, and when he ignored them, the filmmaker failed.

Karan Johar reveals his first instinct was not to remake Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani

In a recent podcast with Jay Shetty, Karan Johar revealed his initial instinct not to remake Mani Ratnam's much-loved movie O Kadhal Kanmani in Hindi.

He said, “I remember there was a film. It was an adaptation of the Mani Ratnam film. It is called OK Jaanu. Aditya (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Shraddha (Shraddha Kapoor) just had a blockbuster called Aashiqui 2. They had already agreed to do the film. And that film came to me as a project ready with a great remake. Shaad (Shaad Ali) was a wonderful director, and yet in my heart, I had actually felt that, Should this film be remade? Because it's so much at the moment. Can that moment be recaptured?”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani director went on to add, “Somewhere, the magic of the original we couldn't recapture. And it was nobody's fault. But my instinct told me I shouldn't do it. And I did it. And that’s when I realised that I should listen to my instinct. I have gone wrong.”

Karan Johar owns up to his failures

While emphasizing the importance of listening to one's instincts, Karan Johar acknowledged his failures alongside his successes throughout his long career. He further said, “Every failure of mine is as special to me as success. It's just the way I look at it.”

For the unversed, OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, was co-produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. The 2017 musical romantic drama received negative reviews, which led to its box office failure.

