Mahavatar Narsimha Review: Hombale's animated feature has heart and ambition but sluggish storytelling and graphic violence play spoilsport

Plot

Mahavatar Narsimha revolves around the demon king Hiranyakashyap, who seeks revenge against Lord Vishnu. He declares himself a god after Lord Brahma makes him the most powerful man in the world. Lord Brahma gives him the privilege of being the most powerful man because no one in the world has done more tapascharya than him. Once he becomes the most powerful man, his demonic acts result in chaos and unrest.

Advertisement

Hiranyakashyap's son Prahlad, grows to be a devotee of Vishnu. Prahlad’s faith in the divine, convinces Lord Vishnu to become Mahavatar Narsimha (Half man and half lion), to confront Hiranyakashyap, defeat evil, and restore balance.

Will Prahlad's faith in the divine pay off? Will Lord Vishnu as Mahavatar Narsimha, defeat the most powerful man in the world, Hiranyakashyap? If yes, how? Watch Mahavatar Narsimha to find out.

What Works for Mahavatar Narsimha

The ambition of Mahavatar Narsimha is commendable. Launching a cinematic universe rooted in Indian mythology, with a bold vision to bring ancient stories to modern audiences is no small feat. The visuals are generally vibrant and imaginative. The detailing is impeccable. Every character is very well designed.

Its release in multiple Indian languages like Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and also international languages, reflects an earnest effort to reach diverse audiences. This makes Mahavatar Narsimha a noteworthy attempt of combining computer animation with ambitious storytelling.

Advertisement

What Doesn’t Work for Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha’s execution falters significantly. The runtime that stretches over two hours and fifteen minutes, feels excessively long. The first half drags due to sluggish pacing and repetitive sequences. The second half is more engaging, but can’t fully salvage the earlier slog. The storytelling, while ambitious, lacks polish. The visuals, though mostly vibrant, sometimes appear grainy and unclarity, consequently diminishing the overall experience.

The most troubling part about Mahavatar Narsimha is its graphic violent scenes that you wouldn’t want your children to see. These moments feel jarring and mis-aligned with the film’s intended audience, limiting its family-friendly appeal.

Watch the Mahavatar Narsimha Trailer

Voice Performances and Animation in Mahavatar Narsimha

The voice performances in Mahavatar Narsimha are workable to good. The songs sound nice but they act as roadblocks, slowing the film down considerably. The animation shines in its vibrant character designs and dynamic battle sequences, but grainy visuals and lack of clarity undermine its impact.

Advertisement

Final Verdict of Mahavatar Narsimha

Mahavatar Narsimha is an aspirational but flawed tribute to Indian mythology. The noble intentions, vibrant animation, cultural reverence and truthful storytelling, are marred by a slow first half, unpolished storytelling, grainy visuals, and graphic violence that's unsuitable for children.

You can watch Hombale's Mahavatar Narsimha in theatres from 25th July, 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such reviews.

ALSO READ: 3 new Telugu movies releasing in theaters this week: Hari Hara Veera Mallu to Mahavatar Narasimha