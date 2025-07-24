Veer Pahariya gives flying kiss to rumored GF Tara Sutaria, looks in awe of her as she walks the ramp

It looks like Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are the new couple in the Bollywood town. Lately, there have been dating rumors doing the rounds on the internet ever since their comments for each other went viral on social media. Their latest appearance, while heading out of Mumbai together, has only added fuel to the fire. And now, a video of the Student Of The Year 2 actress blowing a flying kiss to Veer Pahariya has surfaced on the internet that almost confirms their romantic relationship.

The clip, which is from a recent fashion show, shows Tara Sutaria walking the ramp in a beautiful, pristine white outfit. She looks no less than a fairy and grabs the spotlight while waving at the audience. The off-shoulder gown features a corset-style top, embroidery, with the sheer detailing adding more elegance to her overall look. However, what catches our attention is the actress giving a flying kiss to her rumored beau, Veer Pahariya, who was sitting in the audience.

The Sky Force actor appears handsome in an all-black ensemble. Redefining luxe, Veer also opts for black shades. As Tara walks past him, he appears mesmerized by her beauty and aura.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's PDA on social media

Recently, Veer and Tara's flirty exchange on Instagram caught the attention of the netizens. After the actress shared her pictures with AP Dhillon, the Sky Force actor commented, “My,” along with a star and red heart emoji. Replying to him, she remarked, "Mine" (evil eye and red heart emoji).

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's first appearance amid dating rumors

On July 24, both arrived together in the same car at the Mumbai airport. Proving to be a gentleman as always, Veer held the door for Tara as she stepped out of the car. Tara and Veer twinned in white outfits. The actress was dressed in white shorts and a matching blazer with a black top. On the other hand, Pahariya looked dapper in an off-white shirt and white trousers. Both avoided posing for the cameras and headed inside the airport.

