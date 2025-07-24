Box Office: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda join Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan among biggest newcomers of all time

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film, Saiyaara, turned out to be a sensation at the box office. The movie is not only recording solid traction in cinemas but has also received immense love from the audience. Interestingly, this kind of response to a newcomer's movie isn't usual.

With such a blockbuster theatrical turn-around, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have joined the list of the elites —Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, and Hrithik Roshan, who registered historic footfalls with their debut films.

While Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia made their debut with Bobby in 1973, Kamal Haasan entered Hindi cinema with Ek Duuje Ke Liye in 1981. Both movies opened to widespread appreciation and turned out to be huge successes. Further, in 1983, Sunny Deol made his debut with Betaab, while Jackie Shroff entered the industry with Hero.

However, it was Salman Khan’s debut as a leading man in Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), which turned out to be the debut of the decade. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial witnessed an unprecedented run at the box office and emerged as a landmark film in the history of Indian cinema.

Ajay Devgn’s debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 was also very successful, with him turning into an overnight star. Later, it was Hrithik Roshan's debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which not only took over the nation but also emerged as a massive blockbuster.

Interestingly, there were only 7 newcomer movies that received unprecedented success at the box office, and Saiyaara is set to join the list as the latest entrant. Other than Phool Aur Kaante, all these movies are love stories with great music that transcend generations. The Ajay Devgn starrer was an action drama, but it also had a crucial romantic track and is still known for its evergreen soundtracks.

Moreover, the first seven movies of the list came in the preceding 30 years, while it took 25 years for a newcomer movie like Saiyaara to see such a nationwide craze.

Following is the list of the biggest newcomer movies of all time in Hindi cinema:

Bobby (1973)

Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981)

Betaab (1983)

Hero (1983)

Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989)

Phool Aur Kaante (1991)

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (2000)

Saiyaara (2025)

