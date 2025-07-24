Metro In Dino 3 Weeks India Box Office: Anurag Basu's movie gradually moves towards Rs 50 crore net club after poor start

Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu and starring Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nina Gupta, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma and others, has ended its 3rd week at the Indian box office on a slow but steady note, as has been the case for the film throughout its run. After a slow Rs 3.25 crore net start, it seemed as though there will be no way the movie will be able to manage even decent numbers.

Metro...In Dino Did Well To Hold Its Own Amidst Competition

With Jurassic World: Rebirth and F1 doing the business that they were, and with Superman and a couple of other reasonably sized Bollywood films like Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan hitting theatres immediate after, it looked like the movie would get completely sandwiched by its competition. That however didn't happen to be the case as Metro...In Dino stood its ground, week after week. It netted Rs 25.45 crore in week 1 and dropped by less than 40 percent in week 2, as it collected Rs 16.25 crore. In week 3, the movie has added Rs 6.65 crore. These are excellent numbers considering that blockbuster Saiyaara hit the screens in this week.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Metro...In Dino Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 25.45 crore Week 2 Rs 16.25 crore 3rd Friday Rs 1 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 1.70 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 2 crore 3rd Monday Rs 50 lakh 3rd Tuesday Rs 60 lakh 3rd Wednesday Rs 45 lakh 3rd Thursday Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 48.35 crore in 3 weeks

Metro...In Dino Looks To End Its India Run Netting Rs 55 Crore

With Rs 48.35 crore net after 3 weeks, the musical romance is just inches away from the Rs 50 crore mark. It is likely to end its run in the vicinity of Rs 55 crore net (Rs 66 crore gross). The overseas collections are expected to end at an above-expected USD 1.4 million (12 crore gross), meaning that the movie will end up with a gross total of Rs 78 crore. This is not a solid or even a good number. But it shall be looked at respectfully since it opened to numbers where even a Rs 40 crore worldwide looked like a distant dream.

Metro...In Dino May Barely Breakeven BUT...

Due to high production costs, the movie may just about breakeven at the box office. Had the costs been managed well, this could have been a profitable movie. All is not lost as T-series stands to gain big from the film's music. The music of Metro...In Dino is a bonafied hit.

Metro...In Dino In Theatres

Metro...In Dino still plays in select theatres across the globe. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

