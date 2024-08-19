BTS’ SUGA DUI case: 2nd K-media house apologizes to rapper for airing wrong CCTV footage; takes down video

BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case has been the talk of the K-town for weeks now. Initially, CCTV footage was released showing a man riding an electric scooter at high speed on the main road. However, after it was confirmed that the person in the clip wasn’t SUGA, the K-media which exclusively aired it apologized. Now, another Korean outlet has issued a notice, admitting their mistake.

On August 19, the Korean media outlet KOREA NOW took to their YouTube channel and shared a new post. Admitting their mistake, they penned, “We at KOREA NOW apologize to BTS Suga and viewers for mistakenly linking the star's e-scooter DUI incident with the wrong CCTV footage.”

They also stated that the news that had the wrong footage linked to it has since been removed from their channel.

KOREA NOW further wrote, “As we acknowledge the importance of accurate reporting, particularly when it involves public figures, KOREA NOW will pay closer attention to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Thank You.”

Read their full statement here:

For the unversed, on August 7, 2024, JTBC Newsroom released exclusive CCTV footage that showed a man riding an electric scooter at high speed on the main road. After the clip went viral, it worked against SUGA’s initial statement, temporarily showing that he lied about the night of the drunk driving incident.

However, a week later, another clip was released by Donga Ilbo and TV Chosun. In the new footage, a man can be seen riding an electric scooter at a low speed on the sidewalk while wearing a helmet and passing by a police officer before he took a sharp turn and fell in front of his home.

HYBE soon identified the man as the BTS rapper and the police also dismissed the earlier footage as fake.

Following this, JTBC Newsroom issued an apology. Reports also stated that they would be investigated by the Korean Communications Standards Communion. Now that KOREA NOW has also apologized for airing the wrong footage, fans await to see if they will also feel the consequences of their action.

Meanwhile, the new CCTV clip proved that SUGA wasn’t lying about riding 500m in his initial statement.

