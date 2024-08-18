Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' SUGA's false CCTV outed and apology, Squid Game season 2 teaser dropped, more

BTS’ SUGA’s ongoing DUI case has received many updates this week. On the other hand, BALCKPINK’s Lisa released a fresh solo track New Woman. In other news, Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung are confirmed to be dating. Continue to read on and catch up on all breaking news from this week’s K-drama and K-pop worlds.

K-media apologizes for releasing wrong CCTV footage for BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case

On August 7, 2024, JTBC Newsroom released an exclusive CCTV footage, where a man can be seen riding an electric scooter at high speed on the main road. The channel claimed the person was none other than BTS’ SUGA, whose DUI case had already made headlines. However, a week later, a new clip was released by Donga Ilbo and TV Chosun which showed a very different picture.

HYBE soon confirmed the person in the new footage is indeed SUGA and he was seen riding an electric scooter at a low speed on the sidewalk. Police also dismissed the earlier footage as fake. Following the confirmation, JTBC Newsroom issued an apology, admitting their mistake. Now report says they will be investigated for their negligent action.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases New Woman feat. Rosalía

Following the success of her comeback single ROCKSTAR, BLACKPINK’s Lisa released a fresh track titled New Woman featuring the Spanish singer Rosalía. The song has instantly become a fan favorite with its experimental cinematography and powerful lyrics that depict the struggle of a woman ins how business.

BTS’ V and Jimin sue infamous YouTuber Sojang for defamation

On August 16, the Korean media outlet reported that BIGHIT MUSIC has decided to proceed with a 90 million KRW lawsuit against YouTube Sojang for defaming BTS members V and Jimin. The first trial is set to take place on August 23 at Seoul Western District Court’s Civil Division 12. The company first filed a lawsuit in 2022 for defamation and obstruction of business. Additionally, in 2023, they filed another civil suit seeking damages from Sojang.

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan announces military enlistment

On August 12, SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Jeonghan is set to enlist for military service in the ongoing second half of 2024. Subsequently, he will be absent from the promotional activities for the group’s 12th mini-album, slated to release in October. He will also not participate in SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR, scheduled to commence in the same month.

Squid Game season 2 unveils new exciting teaser

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere on December 26, Netflix has released a new teaser for Squid Game Season 2. The video features a tense player 456 (played by Lee Jung Jae) preparing for a new deadly game. The teaser also previewed the other players from the back, who will be played by actors like Kang Ha Neul, Lee Jin Wook, Park Sung Hoon, Park Gyu Young, and more.

4 indicated in Byeon Woo Seok’s airport over-security case

According to the Incheon International Air Police Department, four individuals including the CEO of the private security company have been arrested in the over-the-top measure controversy at the airport.

Two people have been identified as full-timers in the company while one was working as a freelancer. All four of them are facing charges of violating the Security Industry Act without detention and soon proceed to prosecution.

Last month, following the controversy, Byeon Woo Seok parted ways with this security company.

Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung confirmed to be dating

In other news, Kim Ji Seok and Lee Joo Myung are now dating. Following the reports of their relationship, the actors’ agencies confirmed the same, urging fans to extend their warm support to the couple. Despite having a 13-year age gap, it is said that both of them have been showing extreme support for each other’s work.

