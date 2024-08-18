BTS’ SUGA DUI case: K-media to be investigated by Korea Communications Standards Commission for airing wrong CCTV clip; Report

BTS’ SUGA’s ongoing DUI incident has been in the headlines for days now. The case is receiving new updates each moment. Previously, it was confirmed that JTBC Newsroom aired the wrong CCTV footage which caused much chaos surrounding the case. Now the media channel will be firmly investigated for their action.

On August 18, Korean media outlet Yonhap News reported that JTBC Newsroom, which released the wrong CCTV footage regarding SUGA’s drunk driving case will be investigated by the Korea Communications Standards Commission.

On August 7, 2024, after the BTS member’s DUI case came to light, JTBC Newsroom released exclusive footage to the public which showed a man riding an electric scooter at high speed. The media channel claimed the man in the clip was SUGA, leading to it being spread like wildfire.

The footage created quite the chaos as according to the clip, the rapper was riding his scooter recklessly on the main road on the night of August 6.

However, later police confirmed that the man in the CCTV clip wasn’t SUGA. Subsequently, real footage was released by Donga Illbo and TV Chosun, where the BTS member is seen riding at a very low speed, wearing a helmet, and staying in his lane on the sidewalk.

It also showed him falling in front of his house after taking a swift turn, which confirmed his initial statement about knee pain.

In the recent turn of events, JTBC Newsroom issued an apology. Admitting their mistake, they said, “Our newsroom reported about BTS member Suga's DUI on August 7. In the first portion of our report, we showed CCTV footage of an electric scooter passing by the main road. It was later confirmed through police investigations that the male in the video was not SUGA. We are sorry for causing confusion."

On the other hand, amid the turmoil, anti-fans have sent protest trucks and wreaths to HYBE, demanding SUGA’s removal from BTS. Although the agency has reiterated that the group will stay as it is, civilian complaints against the rapper have also been filed with his military employer.

