BTS’ SUGA DUI case: Anti-fans send funeral wreaths to HYBE demanding removal from group; ARMYs counter with support

BTS’ SUGA’s DUI case is once again in the headlines, weeks after it was resolved through summary indictment. Anti-fans have once again sent funeral wreaths to HYBE, asking for his removal from the group. The wreaths had malicious lines, some of which have branded the K-pop idol as a criminal.

On October 20, many funeral wreaths were seen lined up in front of the HYBE official building. All of them had foul captions directed towards SUGA - from disrespecting his music to directly asking for his removal from BTS. The photos of the situation quickly took over the internet. While many anti-fans joined in online, ARMYs once again counterattacked with their utmost support.

Fans went there with their own placards and hoardings, showing that they want BTS to always be a seven-member group. They are also trending hashtags on X, continuing to show their support for the rapper. Many even criticized HYBE for not taking care of the matter. A fan account on X reported from the site that the wreaths are being taken out every day at 5, but they will continue to arrive until October 22.

For the unversed, this is not the first time such instances happened. When SUGA’s DUI incident first hit the headlines, anti-fans sent many protest wreaths, asking for his removal from the group. However, fans showed their utmost support that time as well, even launching a purple project worldwide.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ARMYs are extremely frustrated about the ongoing situation as the case has been long resolved and the BTS rapper also received his due punishment. The incident first came to light back on August 7.

It was reported that the previous night SUGA was seen riding an electric scooter home and after taking a sharp turn he fell in front of his residence in Hannam-dong. A nearby police officer came to assist him and conducted a breathalyzer test after spotting an alcohol smell in his breath. Later it was reported that he had around 0.227% blood alcohol content, almost 7 times higher than the legal limit. However, this number was never confirmed officially. Following a police questioning, he was fined 15 million KRW through a summary indictment.

ALSO READ: ‘Kind friend’: Seunghan’s alleged classmate joins fans in supporting singer post RIIZE exit