BTS surpasses impressive 44 billion Spotify streams across group and members’ solo credits

BTS is no stranger to records, but this one is unlike any other. Proving their global popularity and stronghold on music streaming, the group has managed to amass a whopping 44 billion streams across all their songs released on Spotify. These include their collaborations and solo credits on songs as well. We assume the number would be much higher if tracks like Ddaeng were made available to stream, HYBE, we’re looking at you!

Fans celebrated the news of the massive achievement on social media by trending the tags, ‘CONGRATULATIONS BTS’, ‘HISTORY CREATOR BTS’, and ‘BTS PAVED THE WAY’. With these 44 billion streams, the group becomes not only the first K-pop act but also the first Asian artist in Spotify's history to do so. Moreover, the septet is the only team to have reached the humongous number, making them the most-streamed group in the world on Spotify.

The contribution also stems from RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s solo endeavors and the many domestic as well as international collaborations that the seven members have undertaken in their over 12 years of musical journey. After numerous Grammy nominations and nods from some of the biggest award shows in the world, this seems to be the largest testament to their continued fame in South Korea and across the globe.

BTS' new album comeback plans

Previously, on July 1, the full group conducted their first livestream on Weverse since the military discharge of all seven members. They announced that the group will be aiming for a spring 2026 release of their album, which lasts from March to May in South Korea. Moreover, they spilled about the details of their currently ongoing song camp. It was revealed that the long-term event will be conducted in the USA, where the singers are said to be currently. Recently, reports also claimed that the team will not return to their homeland for at least 2 months while working around Los Angeles and recording for a full-length release.

Right now, it is known that RM, followed by SUGA, Jimin, and Jungkook, have gathered for the song camp, while news of V is yet to be confirmed. J-Hope will reconvene with the team following his performance at Lollapalooza Berlin this week, followed by Jin, who is yet to wrap up his solo world tour.

