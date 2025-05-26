BTS’ Jin’s Echo secures personal best 3rd spot on Billboard 200, Don’t Say You Love Me sets eyes on Hot 100 debut

BTS' Jin has officially entered his main character era—and ARMYs are here for it. Since his return from military service, the worldwide handsome vocalist has been dominating headlines, and not just for his visuals or reunion teasers. BTS' Jin’s second mini-album Echo, just dropped, and it’s already rewriting the rules of solo success.

On May 26, ARMYs woke up to the news that Jin had smashed a personal record. Echo debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, with a solid 43,000 units sold in its first week. That’s a huge leap forward for the BTS member’s solo career, especially considering this is only his second mini-album.

And that’s not all. BTS' Jin’s influence is crossing borders. For the first time, his solo work entered the UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100, landing at No. 63 for the week of May 23-29.

Speaking about the title track, Don't Say You Love Me, it is also doing damage—in the best way. It’s expected to debut at No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100, while securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart with 15,000 digital downloads and a total of 29,000 in overall sales.

That marks Jin’s third time hitting the Hot 100, following his earlier solo hits The Astronaut (No. 51) and Running Wild (No. 53).

Let's not forget the Spotify flex. Don’t Say You Love Me also landed at No. 2 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart. Over in the UK, the single popped off on the Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 58 and even topped the Single Downloads, Single Sales, and Physical Singles sub-charts.

With this, Echo has officially become BTS' Jin’s highest-charting solo release ever, beating his previous peak with his debut mini-album Happy, which charted at No. 4 back in November 2024.

And if all that wasn’t exciting enough? BTS' Jin’s about to take his solo era global -RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

So yes, BTS' Jin is booked, busy, and booming. From the charts to the stage, he’s proving that this solo era isn’t just a side quest—it’s a full-blown main storyline. ARMYs, stay tuned because a new chapter for BTS' Jin has started.

