BTS: V, Jungkook start off 2021 by adding a Taekook selca to the files; J Hope welcomes 2021 with goofy pics

The New Year is finally upon us. Given how 2020 panned out, everyone's stepping into 2021 with the hope that things look better and healthier. While we take baby steps into the new year, we can tell that it is off to a good start for BTS singer V shared a mirror selca with Jungkook in the frame. The South Korean singer, who recently celebrated his birthday, twinned with Kookie in rugged black outfits. The photo was taken around the time the septet was preparing for the New Year's Eve Live concert.

Taehyung shared the photo with the caption, "ARMYs Happy new year all." While Taekook makes our hearts flutter, J-Hope took to Twitter and shared a bunch of selcas as well. The rapper bid farewell to 2020 and welcomed the new year by sharing a few unseen photos. In the first photo, the Chicken Noodle Soup crooner sported a white ensemble and captured a mirror selfie. The second saw Hobi held up a wooden puppet in his hand while posing for the camera. The third saw the BTS member hold up a camera and focus on something afar. He ended the photo series with a selfie, sporting a goofy face.

Meanwhile, BTS leader RM a picture of his pet dog Rapmon and wished the fandom a "Happy New Year." While these members shared photos, Suga and Jin posted messages on Weverse and Twitter respectively. Yoongi wrote, "Happy New Year~!" whereas Seokjin wrote, "ARMY please receive lots of blessings in the new year. Happy new year!"

V on Weverse 0101 ARMYs Happy new year all~ @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/9eWyP70vPT — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷Happy New Year (@choi_bts2) December 31, 2020

Suga on Weverse 0101 Happy New Year~! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/NiMCffzmbc — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷Happy New Year (@choi_bts2) December 31, 2020

