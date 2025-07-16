America’s Got Talent Season 20: Jessica Sanchez Wins Golden Buzzer, Makes an Emotional Comeback After Two Decades

America’s Got Talent has returned to the screens with a new season. As the fans are excited over the acts, Jessica Sanchez returned to the stage as a contestant after 20 years.

The musician’s act was featured during episode 7, which was aired on July 15. Sanchez performed Beautiful Things, which got the judges and the audience emotional.

Sofia Vergara, who took the seat at the panel, also presented the singer with a Golden Buzzer, sending her straight to the live show.

Jessica Sanchez’s 2-decade-long journey on America’s Got Talent

While Sanchez’s performance got the judges on their feet and the audience cheering, it is not the first time that Jessica took the America’s Got Talent stage. The singer made her debut on the show in 2006, when she was 10. She came back two decades later and surprised the judges.

Moreover, Sanchez’s act came with personal news. She revealed on camera that she recently got married and is expecting her first child. With the mention of how her life came full circle, the reality show contestant said, “Throughout the years, I kind of fell out of love with music because I was really young.”

She further added, “And I was so swayed by what everybody wanted me to be, who they wanted me to be. Maybe it took me 20 years, but I know exactly who I am, and I know exactly what I want.”

Praising the singer’s performance, Grisdela star said, “I think there’s something very special [happening] on the stage with you.” She added, “It’s so amazing that we’re on the 10th anniversary, the 20th season of AGT, [and] you’re here again after 20 years.”

America’s Got Talent is available to stream on NBC.

