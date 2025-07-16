DNA OTT Release: When and where to watch Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan starrer action thriller online

DNA, the action thriller starring Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan, hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. After close to a month since the theatrical release, the makers have announced its OTT debut.

When and where to watch DNA

DNA is set to begin streaming on the OTT platform JioHotstar from July 19, 2025. The official update was made by the social media handle, JioHotstar Tamil, which read, “From box office hit to your home screen - DNA streaming from 19th July on JioHotstar!”

Here’s the official update for DNA:

Official trailer and plot of DNA

DNA is a Tamil-language action thriller movie following the lives of Anand and Divya. Anand is downtrodden and sobbing after his lover’s death, making him rely on alcohol. On the other hand, Divya is a young woman suffering from Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) who cannot find a groom for herself.

Owing to his alcohol addiction, Anand is admitted to a rehabilitation centre, and after release, by a twist of fate, his marriage is fixed with Divya. Despite learning about her mental condition, both of them are happily married, leading to her pregnancy.

However, after delivery, Divya realizes the baby in their care isn’t her biological child. While others question her suspicions to be a result of BPD, Anand believes in her, going on a wild goose chase to find out the truth.

Is Divya telling the truth, and if so, what happened to their child forms the rest of the story.

Cast and crew of DNA

DNA features Atharvaa Murali and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. Apart from them, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Chetan, Ramesh Thilak, Balaji Sakthivel, Viji Chandrasekhar, Riythvika, Bose Venkat, Subramaniam Siva, Pasanga Sivakumar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and many more in key roles.

The film, directed by Nelson Venkatesan, is co-penned by him alongside Athisha Vino. The movie’s original soundtrack consists of musical numbers by 5 different composers like Sathyaprakash, Sreekanth Hariharan, Pravin Saivi, Sahi Siva, and Anal Akash, with Ghibran handling the background scores.

DNA was received with positive response from critics upon release and is considered a hit at the box office.

