BTS' V's new spotting highlights MAJOR change in his attitude after military enlistment

BTS’ V is officially in the final stretch of his military service — and he’s not alone. RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga are also on the same path, preparing for their discharge around June 2025. The excitement is taking over social media, and honestly, the energy is contagious.

Recently, V was spotted casually walking into a restaurant, dressed down most effortlessly. It wasn’t just his relaxed outfit that caught everyone’s attention, though — it was the vibe, the slight change in his aura, and, most of all, that T-shirt.

BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, was rocking a simple black tee that boldly said, "Do you even lift, bro?" (with He-Man's image) Naturally, this small detail sent ARMYs into a frenzy. At first, some fans thought V’s attitude had shifted post-enlistment because he seemed a bit more serious, a little more composed.

But nope — the real story was just V having some fun with his fashion choices. Along with the T-shirt, he wore grey joggers and a red cap and walked with the kind of chill energy that only BTS' V can pull off.

The moment videos and photos surfaced, ARMYs completely lost it. One shares, "Did anyone else see ‘Do you even...love?" One fan says, calling him "the cutest pookie." Another praises how incredible his physique looks now.

Some were even left straight-up speechless, just soaking in the glow-up. But really, it’s nothing new — V has always had this magic of leaving everyone awe-struck, whether it’s his casual gym sightings, those jaw-dropping military uniform photos he’s dropped before, or the heartwarming Weverse updates he’s shared about his health and life after military enlistment.

Before this T-shirt moment took over timelines, BTS' V had already been making headlines with rumors swirling that he attended Coldplay’s final Seoul concert in 2025.

While BTS' RM’s presence at the concert was confirmed — he was even snapped posing with PSY and Chris Martin—there weren’t any photos of V floating around. Still, ARMYs are convinced he was there, living the moment quietly behind the scenes.

Speaking about the BTS members' military dispatch, V and RM are all set to complete their military service on June 10, 2025. Jimin and Jungkook will be right behind them, finishing up on June 11, while Suga will officially wrap up his service on June 21, 2025. The finish line is in sight, and soon enough, the BTS family will be whole again — and something tells us ARMY is so ready for it.

