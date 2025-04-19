BTS ARMY is over the moon as V’s military friend drops new group photos: 'Happiness looks good on him'

BTS’ V has the internet in a total meltdown right now. Not that ARMYS or V’s fans ever need a reason to lose it over him, but this time, it’s extra special.

Recently, social media has been going wild over new images of V shared by one of his military friends. These aren’t just casual updates—they’re filled with pride and a good dose of heartwarming nostalgia. BTS' V's SDT friend revealed that V absolutely crushed it during his military service, taking first place in winter city training and full-arm shooting and even receiving a Military Police Exemplary Award for an incident involving a stabbing injury. Yes, he’s literally out there being a hero.

Now that this friend has completed his military service, he posted a series of pictures featuring BTS' V. The first one is a group photo where Taehyung is wearing a mask, effortlessly standing out as always. Another image seems to capture V in the middle of a group, possibly somewhere in a forest. And in yet another picture, there he is again, looking cute in his black military uniform, making BTS ARMY collectively sigh.

What made this moment even more touching was the message that came with the photos. The friend started by thanking ‘Taehyung-i-hyung,’ saying there were so many things he was grateful for during his military life, but he couldn’t put them all into words. So instead, he expressed his heartfelt thanks in this post.

The Instagram account @win_min_223, where these photos appeared, quickly gathered over 38,000 likes. The comments rolled in, full of warmth and gratitude. People thanked him for being Taehyung’s friend, for sharing these memories, and for offering a glimpse into a side of V’s life most fans rarely see. Someone called BTS' V the “word wholesome personified,” while another simply said, “My precious.” It was one of those rare, genuine moments where the love felt real on both sides.

BTS' V enlisted on December 11, 2023, alongside RM, and over time, they’ve occasionally dropped a couple of photos from their training days, just enough to keep ARMYS smiling. Both are expected to complete their service and return to civilian life on June 11, 2025. The next day, Jimin and Jungkook will finish theirs and reunite, followed by Suga, scheduled for discharge on June 21, 2025.

Moments like these remind everyone why BTS means so much to so many. Until then, ARMYS will keep cheering them on, celebrating the little glimpses, and waiting for the day they all stand on stage together again.

