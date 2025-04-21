BTS' V keeps his friends close as store visit with Park Hyung Sik and Park Hyo Shin gets revealed

Besides music expertise, BTS member V is known for his close friendship with a few industry heavyweights. Every time he makes a public appearance with one or more of them, he immediately grabs attention and makes headlines. Recently, on April 20, a fan took to social media to share an experience of knowing of V's visit to a luxury store, being accompanied by Park Hyung Sik and Park Hyo Shin. The post generated greater buzz due to the fan claiming to know V's perfume brand.

As per the original poster (OP), X-user @bts_v_twinleaf, they got to know about a recent endeavor of Kim Taehyung at a Celine store. As per the Japanese fan's tweet, V's store visit was a part of a friend's day out with Buried Hearts' Park Hyung Sik and Winter Ahead singer Park Hyo Shin. The fan also claimed that the celebrities shared the same lift as him/her and also got off on the same floor. They mentioned receiving the exclusive information from a staff member of the store.

As per the staff member's shared details to them, the BTS members, Park Hyung Sik and Park Hyo Shin, went to the Celine store last week and bought sunglasses, clothes and more. The fan mentioned loving the brand even more since V was announced as the brand ambassador of Celine, and getting to know which of the brand's perfumes V used was a special bonus. They mentioned the K-pop star used Celine’s Reptile Eau de Parfum and also claimed to have received the same mint candies from the staff that V had last week.

Following the revelation, her post's comment section was filled with BTS ARMY's inquiries about the perfume and to save everyone the trouble of googling it, the original poster shared a picture of the same on X. Fans humorously remarked on how they now knew what V smelled like. A fan post read, "Oh so he smells DIVINE and DREAMY I SEE." The same post also included a breakdown of the fragrance type of the perfume. Many others shared that they will try the perfume because Kim Taehyung owns it.

