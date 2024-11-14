Choi Hyun Wook accidentally flashes genitals on social media in now-deleted post; Agency says ‘No...’

Choi Hyun Wook, a rising star, who has already established a strong foothold in the K-drama industry, has caused quite a stir with his recent activity. The actor posted a story on his Instagram, which captured his naked reflection, leading to a controversy. Although the actor was quick to take down the post, the screenshots had begun to go viral by then.

On November 13, Choi Hyun Woo shared a photo of a Bearbrick figure on his Instagram story. However, hawkeyed netizens quickly noticed something else, the naked body of the actor peeking through the reflective material of the Bearbrick figure.

The post quickly went viral online, causing a massive stir. Many thought it was just an accident, while some questioned why didn’t he double-check before posting it on social media.

Check out the viral post here:

Meanwhile, amid the chaos, Choi Hyun Wook’s agency GOLDMEDALIST was asked for a statement. However, a representative stated, “We have no comments to give at this moment.”

On the work front, Choi Hyun Wook is now gearing up to make his TV return with a lead role in My Dearest Nemesis, an upcoming rom-com set for 2025 release. In this drama, he will be seen alongside Moon Ga Young.

Having made his acting debut in 2019, the actor quickly rose to fame with an array of roles in popular K-dramas. His first main role was in Real:Time:Love (2019).

He continued to build his filmography with Pop Out Boy! (2020), Taxi Driver (2021), Racket Boys (2021), Jirisan (2021), Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022), Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), D.P. Season 2 (2023).

He landed his breakthrough with a main role in tvN’s fantasy rom-com Twinkling Watermelon. In this drama, he was seen alongside Ryoeun, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo. His outstanding performance received global praise, catapulting him to a new stardom.

In the same year, he bagged another lead role in High Cookie, a teen fantasy thriller drama centering around a dangerous cookie that makes their wishes turn into reality just in one bite. Now, all eyes are on whether his agency will explain the current situation.

