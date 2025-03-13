Choi Hyun Wook’s The Boy in the Last Row and Ryu Jun Yeol’s Field Mouse to go on floors in April; here's when shows will release

Choi Hyun Wook’s The Boy in the Last Row and Ryu Jun Yeol’s Field Mouse will kick off production next month, targeting a 2026 release.

Choi Min Shik, best known for his iconic role in Oldboy, is set to star in his first-ever Netflix project alongside Choi Hyun Wook from My Dearest Nemesis.

The upcoming series, The Boy in the Last Row, is a South Korean adaptation of Juan Mayorga’s acclaimed Spanish play. Directed by Kim Kyu Tae, the six-part drama will commence filming in April 2025 and is projected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2026.

The narrative centers on Mun O, a novelist and professor of Korean literature who only has one book published and struggled to make a reputation for himself as a writer.

His creativity has been hampered as a result of his unwillingness to move past a critical assessment from a former classmate. He is now a professor at a famous institution, but he still feels bitter and disappointed with students who don't live up to his literary standards.

But when he uncovers a piece of writing by his student Lee Gang, everything changes.

After being impressed by the young writer's work, Mun O decides to mentor him since he sees potential in him. Mun O is dragged into surprising and life-changing encounters as he reads more of Lee Gang's work.

On the other hand, Field Mouse, an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller, is based on the popular webtoon by Ludvico and directed by Kim Hong Seon. The K-drama stars veteran actor Sul Kyung Gu as No Ja.

Joining him is Ryu Jun Yeol, who plays Je Mun Jae. Ryu Jun Yeol is a well-known face in the industry, having starred in the Netflix K-drama The 8 Show. He has also taken on leading roles in Lost, Lucky Romance, and the beloved Reply 1988.



Filming for Field Mouse is set to begin in mid-April 2025 and will continue through November. With production taking up most of the year, the drama is expected to premiere in the latter half of 2026.

Fans of gripping thrillers and webtoon adaptations can look forward to Field Mouse arriving on Netflix shortly.