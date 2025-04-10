Choi Hyun Wook joins Kim Seon Ho and Suzy in historical vampire drama Delusion post My Dearest Nemesis: Report

Actor Choi Hyun Wook is said to be joining the cast of the much-anticipated mystery drama Delusion, also known by its alternative name, Hypnosis. According to a report by OSEN on April 10, Choi has been offered a key role in the project. While he is not set to portray the central protagonist, his character is reportedly a vital figure whose actions will greatly influence the storyline. This has sparked anticipation among fans eager to see how his involvement will shape the drama’s darker story.

Advertisement

Delusion is a high-concept mystery series based on a popular Naver webtoon of the same name. The story is set across two timelines and locations: 1935 Gyeongseong and 1800s Shanghai. The series explores a haunting series of events that unravel when a painter is commissioned to capture the image of a woman with a hidden, supernatural identity. As the painter dives deeper into his assignment, he discovers that the woman, Song Jeong Hwa, harbors a sinister secret; she is, in fact, a vampire.

Actress and singer Suzy is reportedly confirmed to take on the role of the mysterious vampire woman, Song Jeong Hwa. Known for her graceful presence and acting skills, Suzy’s casting has already drawn major buzz, particularly given the complex nature of her character.

Meanwhile, actor Kim Seon Ho is being considered for the male lead, Yoon I Ho, a painter who, through his artistic commission, becomes entangled in a disturbing and emotionally charged journey that blurs the line between art, obsession, and the supernatural.

Advertisement

If confirmed, this will be Kim Seon Ho’s reunion with Suzy, following their successful pairing in the 2020 drama Start-Up. Fans of the duo are eager to see them in a more intense and dark genre, anticipating a powerful on-screen pairing that contrasts with their previous lighthearted romance. Choi Hyun Wook’s addition to the cast adds another layer of intrigue.

While details about his character remain under wraps, sources suggest that his role will be deeply intertwined with the central mystery. Notably, Choi Hyun Wook was last seen in My Dearest Nemesis alongside Mun Ka Young.

Earlier in the casting process, Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee were in discussions to lead the project. However, both actors withdrew following public backlash and controversy surrounding their relationship and subsequent breakup, leaving the production team to reconsider the casting choices. The new reported lineup of Suzy, Kim Seon Ho, and Choi Hyun Wook has since revived public interest in the project, with many expressing optimism about the drama’s fresh direction.

Advertisement

Despite widespread media coverage and fan discussions, the production company has yet to release an official statement confirming the full cast. Agencies representing the involved actors have also remained silent. As excitement builds, fans are keeping a close watch for final casting announcements, filming schedules, and release dates.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho in talks to reunite with Start-Up co-star Bae Suzy after 4 years in webtoon-based drama Delusion; Report