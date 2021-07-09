Collar Bomb Movie Review: Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi’s thriller falters in execution

Planning to watch Jimmy Sheirgill's newly released thriller Collar Bomb? Read Pinkvilla's review and decide!

Film Name: Collar Bomb

Director: Dnyanesh Zoting

Cast: Jimmy Sheirgill, Asha Negi, Naman Jain, and Sparsh Shrivastav

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Rating: 1.5/5

Dnyanesh Zoting has an interesting premise on paper for his directorial, Collar Bomb, however, the subject deserved a nuanced approach in its execution. The film rides on how a cop, Manoj Hesi (Jimmy Sheirgill), is racing against time to save school children held as hostage by a suicide bomber. Through the journey of saving the children, he realizes how a wrong decision taken by him in the past has resulted in a terror activity of this magnitude. Sounds interesting right? But alas, all that glitters is not gold.

While the one-liner is a winner, the team falters majorly in the screenplay as the instances through the narrative seem disjoined and fail to hold the attention despite a restrained run-time of 86 minutes. Writer Nikhil Nair tries to weave in multiple ideologies into the narrative, the film ends with ample loose ends, with some subplots not even getting the desired closure. Probably, the creative team should have spent some more time in character development, as that would take away the vague elements from the narrative.

The film is shot at real locations in Manali and the cinematography is bound to be good against the picturesque mountains, lakes and jungles. The dialogues too are fair, however, there isn’t one that stays post the end credits. It’s rather sad to see some innovative ideas like this going unnoticed. We would love to see the makers revisit the germ, and give more depth to the characters and subplots with little tweaks in the screenplay, as that would result in the film leaving a mark. The ideological debate of what’s right and wrong has always been intriguing, more so in the thriller format. Right execution is all that's needed.

Speaking of performances, there is a certain amount of restraint in Jimmy Sheirgill’s act, which works wonderfully for his character of a tough super-cop, troubled by a turbulent incident in his past. He does well, however, as is the case with most Sheirgill films, he is let down by the script here as well. Asha Negi as ASI Sumitra Joshi is the one who actually steals the thunder here, as her performance has the right blend of rage and emotions. Watch out for a scene where tackles a backlash from a politically motivated mob. Naman Jain as Hesi’s son doesn’t have much to do, but shows the spark in the limited appearance. Sparsh Shrivastav and Rajshri Deshpande are wasted in their respective characters.

All said and done, Collar Bomb had the potential of being an edge of the seat thriller, but goes off the track in no time and ends up being a fused off bomb.

