Comedian Kim Byung Man ready to tie knot for second time with non-celebrity fiancée this September

Kim Byung Man, the beloved South Korean comedian known for his quick wit and adventurous spirit, is set to get married this September. His agency, Sky Turtle, announced on May 26 that the wedding will take place on Jeju Island as a private ceremony attended only by close family and friends. According to SPOTV News, Sky Turtle confirmed, “Kim Byung Man will get married on Jeju Island this September.”

Reports reveal that Kim Byung Man will be marrying a non-celebrity, whose identity has not been disclosed. This will be his second marriage. The comedian has already moved to Jeju Island for the wedding celebration, where he and his fiancée will begin their married life.

Alongside his plans, Kim Byung Man is also preparing to open a café and a hands-on activity school for children this June, showing his dedication to both his community and creative pursuits.

With a successful career and new beginnings on the horizon, Kim Byung Man’s upcoming wedding marks an important milestone in his life. Fans and friends are ready to celebrate this joyful occasion and wish him all the best as he embarks on this next adventure.

Who is Kim Byung Man?

The comedian's career in comedy started in 2002 when he joined KBS. He first gained fame with his Master segment on the popular comedy show Gag Concert, where his unique physical humor and expressive performances stood out.

Kim Byung Man's 2nd Marriage?

Kim Byung Man married a woman seven years his senior in 2011, but they divorced in 2023. Now, as he prepares for his second marriage, fans eagerly await this new chapter in his life, wishing him happiness and success in his future.

They filed for divorce in 2019, officially ending their relationship in 2020. However, four years after the split, Kim Byung Man’s ex-wife, identified as A, accused him of assault in November last year. Fortunately, he was recently cleared of all charges.

During an appearance on Channel A’s Four-Person Table last year, Kim Byung Man opened up about their separation, saying, “We’ve been apart since 2012. I didn’t announce it earlier because I was afraid—afraid that everything I had worked hard to build quietly would suddenly fall apart.”

