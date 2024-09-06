When Park Hyung Sik adorably said as long as he loves his girlfriend, her ‘age doesn’t matter’; Watch

Park Hyung Sik, the popular South Korean actor, who was recently seen reading the romantic comedy Doctor Slump once revealed whether he likes to date older or younger women. Park Hyung Sik said at that time that his girlfriend’s “age doesn’t matter” as long as he loves her.

It all happened in May 2019, when Park Hyung Sik appeared as a guest on the talk show My Little Old Boy hosted by Shin Dong Yup and Seo Jang Hoon.

During the show, Seo Jang Hoon went onto note that he had heard that the Happiness actor prefers to date older women than younger women and asked why he said that. While Shin Dong Yup asked Park Hyung Sik what was the maximum age gap.

Shin Dong Yup funnily shared that the Doctor Slump actor must have some kind of standard like “younger than your mom” to which the actor said, “Yes, you’re right.” While the actor’s mother said she didn't know about this.

Park Hyung Sik then shared that he hasn’t thought about it that much but he thinks that it is an important matter and he thinks his girlfriend should be “older than my mom”. To which the host asked if he was okay as long as she was younger than his mother.

Then, Park Hyung Sik adorably answered “As long as I love her, age doesn’t matter”.

Watch Park Hyung Sik revealing if he likes to date someone older or younger:

Watch the full video here:

Park Hyung Sik is a well-known South Korean actor, who has been captivating audiences across different genres, movies, and K-dramas. He initially debuted as a K-pop idol and member of the boy group ZE:A in 2010. He later made his acting debut with SBS’ special drama I Remember You.

Park Hyung Sik’s breakthrough in his acting career came with his first leading role in the iconic rom-com Strong Girl Bong Soon alongside Park Bo Young in 2017.

He is well known for the K-dramas Doctor Slump, Happiness, High Society, Our Blooming Youth, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Suits, and Soundtrack #1.

