Dark Nuns teaser: Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been fight against all odds to rescue a life in upcoming thriller

Dark Nuns is an upcoming South Korean horror film that is much anticipated by fans for its stellar star cast, which includes Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in the lead roles. Ahead of the premiere, a new teaser featuring the lead actors has been released. The plot of the movie follows two nuns who take it upon themselves to save a boy who is possessed by an evil spirit.

On December 16, 2024, a new teaser for Dark Nuns has been released showcasing Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been in an extremely tensed situation. The new video opens with the resonant sound of bells echoing over a sprawling cityscape, immediately drawing viewers in. Sister Junia is seen striding forward with unwavering determination, while Sister Michaela prepares for a mysterious ritual.

The screen then displays the text, “The ritual of the forbidden ones begins,” hinting at an unconventional twist. It suggests that who is not traditionally allowed to perform such rites under Catholic doctrine will take on the task in place of an exorcist priest to confront the mysterious “12 forms.”

Watch Dark Nuns teaser

Dark Nuns is the second part of the legendary movie The Priests starring Kang Dong Won, which was released back in 2015. The story tells the gripping story of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and his relentless efforts to save him. Sister Junia, determined to rescue Hee Joon, embarks on a perilous journey, joined by Sister Michaela, who offers her support despite the chaos surrounding them.

While Father Paolo, a psychiatrist, believes that medical intervention holds the key to curing Hee Joon, Father Andrea takes a different approach, performing exorcisms in a desperate bid to rid the boy of the dark force. Together, they navigate a battle of faith, science, and willpower in their fight against evil.

Song Hye Kyo steps into the role of Sister Junia, ready to mesmerize audiences with her performance. Following her massive success in the Netflix series The Glory, expectations for the actress remain exceptionally high. Jeon Yeo Been, known for her standout role in Vincenzo, takes on the role of Sister Michaela. The collaboration between these two talented actresses has heightened fans' excitement tenfold.

The upcoming film is set to be released on January 24, 2025.

