Dear Hongrang: Lee Jae Wook is a focused warrior in Jo Bo Ah starrer Joseon love story; Q2 premiere confirmed

On February 4, Netflix unveiled its South Korean content lineup for the second quarter of this year. The list includes exciting dramas of high expectations, including Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah and Jung Ga Ram's Dear Hongrang. The first look at the characters of the historical romance drama has also been revealed, heightening the excitement for the release of the series.

The mystery drama revolves around the titular character Hongrang, played by Lee Jae Wook, who goes missing at the age of eight for over a decade. In the newly dropped first look stills of the series, he can be seen focused on archery, exuding the charms of a talented warrior. Jo Bo Ah sports a traditional Korean hanbok and looks as gorgeous as she looked in such outfits in her previous works, Destined With You and Tale of the Nine Tailed. Jung Ga Ram is also seen in a hanbok in the first look of his character, Moo Jin.

Uhm Ji Won as Hong Rang's mother, Min Yeon Ui and Park Byung Eun as the elite Sim Yeol Kook are also seen sitting face-to-face in a poised manner. Min Yeon Ui is an arrogant, powerful figure in the merchants' association, which can be understood from her body language in the picture. She belongs to a powerful merchant family in the Joseon era and has faced a lot of trouble since her son's disappearance.

Advertisement

During his time of traceless mission years, his stepsister Jae Yi frantically looks for him and tries everything in her power to bring him back home. After 12 long years, he finally returns, but there are noticeable changes in him. Now he has secrets to hide and desires to fulfill. He develops strong emotions for his stepsister, which might be something other than just sibling love. Jae Yi also grows suspicions that the person living with them now might not be the real Hong Rang and ends up falling for him.

Adapted from the novel of the same name, the drama offers a new take on the historical genre with its captivating characters and innovative storyline. While the characters are faced with the harsh consequences of their hidden agendas, they navigate love and complex relationships with each other.