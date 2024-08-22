Happy Jo Bo Ah Day: Revisiting actress’ 5 best roles in fantasy dramas like Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Destined with You, and more

Jo Bo Ah is one of the most talented actresses in the Korean film and television industry today. Having made her acting debut in 2011, she gradually rose to fame with an array of popular roles, showcasing her powerful on-screen presence. From Tale of the Nine-Tailed to Destined with You, all her dramas brilliantly portray her spellbound acting skills.

Jo Bo Ah's 5 best roles in popular fantasy dramas

Jo Bo Ah’s acting portfolio is filled with many fantasy dramas. On August 22, she turns 33. Let’s celebrate her birthday with a closer look at her 5 best roles in fantasy rom-coms.

1. Tale of the Nine-Tailed

Starring Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum, and Jo Bo Ah, Tale of the Nine-Tailed is one of the best fantasy dramas ever created. In this high-profile work, the actress personifies the role of Yi Ah Eum, a producer at a television station who is obsessed with Korean folklore. She believes mythical creatures like gumiho (nine-tailed fox), mermaids, and more exist among us.

Things change when she crosses paths with Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong Wook), a nine-tailed fox living in modern Korea. When she finally realizes his true identity, Ah Eum tries to use it to her advantage. But everything becomes complicated when the gumiho figures out Ah Eum is none other than the reincarnation of his lost love.

Apart from the main cast, this smash-hit K-drama also stars talents like Kim Yong Ji, Lee Tae Ri, and more.

2. Destined with You

A 2023 release, this fantasy rom-com features Jo Bo Ah as Lee Hong Jo, an average city worker. When she is sent to examine a haunted house in the woods, she meets Jang Shin Yu (played by Rowoon). He is a lawyer struggling with a curse. As it turns out, Hong Jo is the only person who can open the spell book and lift the curse to help aid his pain after all these years. However, after Jang Shin accidentally drinks a love potion of hers, things drastically change between the two.

Destined with You is still considered one of the best works by Jo Bo Ah, where she got to show her potential to the full extent. Meanwhile, Yura, Kim Kwon, Park Gyeon Hye, Lee Bong Ryun, and more actors’ nuanced portrayals of their respective characters added depth to the drama.

3. The Idle Mermaid

The Idle Mermaid is a great example of Jo Bo Ah’s early works. Although this 2014 fantasy drama didn’t receive the attention it deserved, it helped the actress rise to mainstream stardom. Based on a fairy tale, this drama features her as Kim Ha Ni or Aileen, a mermaid who falls in love with the famous chef (played by Kwon Shi Kyung).

When he almost drowns in the Han River, Aileen rushes to help him. To meet her love again, she decides to pursue him on the land after becoming a human. But to fulfill her wish, the mermaid must do it within a hundred days, or she will die.

4. Love Cells 2

In this fantasy rom-com sequel, Jo Bo Ah stars as Ye Bom. She is helped by a cat in human form named Na Bi, who navigates her to fall in love with Tae Jun (played by Lim Seulong). Although the work didn't become that popular outside South Korea, it helped her solidify her position as an emerging actress in the K-drama land.

Apart from her, Love Cells 2 is mainly headlined by Kim Yoo Jung, who also plays the role of Na Bi in the drama’s first season.

5. Forest

A 2020 release, Forest is not a full-blown fantasy drama, but its storyline is molded with some similar elements. Here, Jo Bo Ah embodies the character of Jung Young Jae, a talented surgeon who has the potential to become a big name in the medical world, only if she plays her cards right.

At first glance, she appears to be a cheerful person. Her bright personality and warm smile are enough to make the patients’ day. However, the story soon unravels some major trauma hiding behind her smile.

She crosses paths with Kang San Hyuk (played by Park Hae Jin), a rescue worker, while visiting a mysterious forest. After meeting him, the ace doctor realizes he is also grappling with similar traumas. Together, they set on a journey to unravel the secrets about them and the mythical countryside forest.

Today, Jo Bo Ah is highly regarded as one of those K-drama stars who worked their way to the top. From starting her career with small and supporting roles to propelling to stardom, she has come a long way in the Korean film and TV industry. Apart from her fantasy dramas, she is also known for her roles in Military Prosecutor Doberman, My Stange Hero, Shut Up Flower Boy Band, and more.

As she grows one year wiser today, we wish Jo Bo Ah a very Happy Birthday.

