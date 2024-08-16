Dear Hyeri script reading: Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook bicker as ex-lovers who reunite at workplace; Watch

Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook and more starrer Dear Hyeri has been raising expectations with the buzz surrounding the project. The latest pictures and videos from their first script reading session add to the hype and give a glimpse of what eager fans can expect from the drama. The story revolves around ex-lovers with past traumas who reunite and heal together.

On August 16, ENA dropped pictures and a video from the script reading session of their upcoming drama Dear Hyeri. The video introduced the main cast and crew of the series. Additionally, it also gave a sneak peek at some scenes which will be featured in Dear Hyeri. One of the sequences revealed a banter between Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook as they reunite as ex-lovers at the workplace.

Dear Hyeri will be airing on ENA and streaming on Genie TV Original. A global release has not been announced yet. The series will be premiering on September 23.

The drama tells the story of an announcer who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet, she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seeded wound which gives birth to her hidden personality which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace who also has past traumas. They slowly start curing together.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

Shin Hye Sun is known for her roles in dramas like Mr Queen and Welcome to Samdalri. Lee Jin Wook has impressed with his work in the Sweet Home series and Voice series. Kang Hoon has appeared in dramas like The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and A Time Called You. Jo Hye Joo is known for her supporting roles in popular series like My Demon and Reborn Rich.

