7 South Indian films releasing in July 2025: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and more

The South Indian film industry is nothing short in terms of entertainment. With June 2025 seeing major releases like Thug Life, Kuberaa, Kannappa, and more, July would also have some interesting ventures to look out for.

If you’re a fan of South Indian movies, here’s a list of films that you should check out in theaters in July 2025.

7 South Indian movies to watch in July 2025

1. Kingdom (Telugu)

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev

Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Release Date: July 25 (Speculative)

Kingdom is a spy action thriller featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The film, directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, is touted to be a duology featuring the tale of a man who rises to become the leader and protector of his people.

The much-awaited film was initially slated to hit theaters in May 2025, but was postponed to July 4, 2025. However, recent reports suggest that the film might move its release date once again, indicating to release on July 25, but an official confirmation is pending.

2. Paranthu Po (Tamil)

Cast: Shiva, Anjali, Mithul Ryan, Grace Antony, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese

Director: Ram

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Paranthu Po is an upcoming Tamil-language movie featuring Tamizh Padam fame Shiva in the lead role. The musical road comedy movie is helmed by Peranbu fame Ram, featuring the tale of a father and son.

Apart from the lead actor, the movie showcases actors like Anjali, Mithul Ryan, Grace Antony, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese, and more in key roles.

3. The Pet Detective (Malayalam)

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinay Forrt, Joemon Jyothir

Director: Praneesh Vijayan

Release Date: July 2025 (Speculative)

The Pet Detective is an upcoming Malayalam-language romantic comedy featuring Padakkalam actor Sharaf U Dheen in the lead. Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, the film is helmed by Praneesh Vijayan.

While more details about the plot and release date are yet to be made, it is rumored to narrate the story of a couple whose lives take a turn when a Macaw parrot becomes part of it.

4. Ekka (Kannada)

Cast: Yuva Rajkumar, Sampada, Sanjana Anand, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev Shetty

Director: Rohith Padaki

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Ekka is an action thriller focusing on the story of Muthu, a youngster who arrives in Bengaluru in search of his friend Ramesh, who once deceived him.

As he is introduced to the new setting, the man faces dire situations from the city’s crime-filled underbelly. The rest of the film focuses on how he fights for truth and justice, dealing with love and friendship.

5. Ghaati (Telugu)

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Ghaati is a Telugu-language movie starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The Krish Jagarlamudi directorial is a crime actioner featuring the tale of a woman who is forced into the trade of cannabis due to circumstances.

How she transitions to become a criminal and later a legend forms the entire story.

6. Oho Enthan Baby (Tamil)

Cast: Rudra, Mithila Palkar, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley

Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Release Date: July 2025

Oho Enthan Baby is an upcoming Tamil-language romantic drama, helmed by Modern Love fame Krishnakumar Ramakumar. The film, bankrolled by actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, will introduce Rudra as an actor.

With Ori Devuda and Little Things fame Mithila Palkar as the female co-lead, the film will be hitting the big screens in July.

7. Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu)

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi

Director: Krish Jagarlamudi, AM Jyothi Krishna

Release Date: July 25, 2025 (Speculative)

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 is a swashbuckler action entertainer featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The movie features the tale of an outlaw, Veera Mallu, who is tasked with the job of stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the Mughals.

The movie, which has been postponed multiple times since its inception, was last announced for release on June 12, 2025, with a new date yet to be made official.

These are some of the most anticipated films that are likely to hit the big screens in July 2025, with more expected to release as well.

