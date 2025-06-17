Will Ed Sheeran Face Court Trial Over Thinking Out Loud Copyright Issue? Here’s What We Know

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against the hearing of a lawsuit filed over Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud copyright. The filing stated that the musician’s hit 2014 single was copied from Marvin Gaye’s classic song, Let’s Get it On.

The case was first filed against the singer by Structured Asset Sales, a company that holds a partial stake in Gaye’s song. The company is owned by the banker, David Pullman.

Advertisement

The company filed a lawsuit against Sheeran, the music label Warner Music, and the publisher Sony Music Publishing, seeking money over the similarity with Marvin Gaye song.

Supreme Court’s ruling in Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud plagiarism case

According to the media reports, the case against the Photograph crooner was dismissed last year. The judge claimed that the song’s tunes and music were too common to require copyright protection.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing against Ed Sheeran by the heirs of Ed Townsend, the co-writer of Gaye’s song, the judge sided with the Shape of You singer.

In his filing, the judge stated, “We spent the past eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords, which are also different and used by songwriters every day all over the world.”

He further stated, “These chords are common building blocks that were used to create music long before “Let’s Get It On” was written and will be used to make music long after we are all gone. They are in a songwriter’s alphabet, our toolkit, and should be there for all of us to use. No one owns them or the way they are played, in the same way nobody owns the color blue.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the high-profile case was followed by Marvin Gaye’s team filing yet another case against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams, who were ordered to pay 5 million USD, after Thicke’s song Blurred Lines, was copied from Gaye’s 1977 hit Got to Give it Up.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran Hilariously Explains His Daughter Uses His Legs as a 'Drawing Book': 'It's Quite Nice...'