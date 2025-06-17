R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital Over Alleged D*ug Overdose in Prison, Fears Death in North Carolina Cell

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs and a murder plot

R. Kelly is fearing death in the North Carolina prison cell. The musician alleged that he was purposefully given an overdose of medication by the Bureau of Prisons staff, which left him ailing in a hospital bed.

According to the new filing presented in the court on Monday, the Ignition crooner was given the amount of drugs that could have killed him.

The singer, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison in September 2021, on account of nine superseding charges, revealed to his lawyer that he was not allowed to undergo an important surgery to remove blood clots from his leg.

R. Kelly alleges a murder plot against him

Robert Sylvester Kelly, who goes by the name R. Kelly, recalled passing out at the door of his hospital room a day after being admitted.

As per the filing presented in the court, the musician was given an extra dose of medication on the night of June 12. It resulted in his health worsening and him being rushed to the hospital.

Kelly further mentioned in his filing that the next day he was taken to the Duke University Hospital, and on his way, he heard the officers saying, "This is going to open a whole new can of worms."

During his two-day stay at the hospital, the R&B singer learned that he could have died with the dose of medication being administered to him.

He also revealed to his lawyer that the prison staff had taken him off the blood thinner medications, which are necessary. Kelly went on to tell his lawyer that he would either be killed or left to die in the prison cell.

Response to R. Kelly’s claims

In response to R. Kelly’s claims, the prosecutor claimed that the musician often paints himself as a victim. They mentioned in the filing, "This is the behavior of an abuser and a master manipulator on display an abuser and a master manipulator on display."

They also accused the disgraced singer of "writing to let this Court know that he is 'cold' in prison and to criticize the medical care that he is receiving" to turn the case "into a grocery store checkout aisle tabloid."

The latest filing in R. Kelly’s case comes a week after his lawyers filed for the musician’s immediate release, as he alleged a murder plot against him.

