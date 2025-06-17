BTS' Jungkook becomes fastest K-pop act to hit 9 billion Spotify streams, surpassing BLACKPINK, TWICE

BTS' Jungkook recorded yet another impressive feat by becoming the first K-pop soloist to reach 9 billion streams on Spotify. Despite being enlisted in the military from December 2023 to June 2025, his music continued to dominate global charts, solidifying his position as a key figure in the industry. After the news was shared on June 16, BTS ARMY flocked to social media to offer heartfelt congratulations to the artist on reaching the milestone.

Advertisement

BTS' Jungkook sets record as only K-Pop soloist to hit 9 billion Spotify streams

With Jungkook's debut solo album Golden, released in November 2023, he became the only K-pop solo artist whose songs have been streamed over 9 billion times. He achieved the milestone in just 1218 days, as shared by X (formerly Twitter) account @WORLDMUSICAWARD. With that, the BTS member set a new record as the fastest K-pop act to attain the milestone. The golden maknae surpassed his own band to take the No. 1 spot, by reaching the 9 billion stream mark 822 days faster.

Jungkook also surpassed other prominent K-pop groups like BLACKPINK, TWICE and Stray Kids, topping the list as the fastest K-pop artist to reach 9 billion streams on Spotify.

Check out the top 4 list of fastest K-pop artist to reach 9 billion streams on Spotify

Jungkook - 3 years, 4 months, 3 days BTS - 5 years, 7 months, 2 days BLACKPINK - 6 years, 5 months, 6 days TWICE - 6 years, 6 months, 27 days

Advertisement

Check out fan reactions to Jungkook's 9 million Spotify stream achievement

Jungkook's impressive achievement once again solidified his position as a trailblazing K-pop solo artist. Fans worldwide took to social media to share their congratulatory messages for the BTS member. They shared their pride in being a fan of a talented artist and aptly labelled him as "global pop superstar." They called him "ORGANIC KINGKOOK," and highlighted his hard work and self-made success.

They also showed their unwavering support by encouraging fans to keep streaming his songs, helping him break more records and achieve further milestones, showcasing their love and dedication towards the artist in a heartwarming display.

ALSO READ: Was BTS' Jungkook 'embarassed' about his arm tattoos? Artist reveals facing 'tremendous sense of pressure' for cover-up