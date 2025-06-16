A love once in the spotlight: Mandy Moore revisits her breakup with Andy Roddick

More than two decades have passed since Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick’s high-profile romance made headlines, but the story still resonates. The singer and actress, now a mother of three, has shared new insight into the impact of their breakup — and how her feelings about Roddick have changed with time.

What once felt like devastation has become gratitude, as both stars have moved on to fulfilling lives and families of their own. Here’s what happened.

Mandy and Andy: From red carpets to separate roads

Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick’s brief but highly publicized relationship began in the early 2000s, arguably a defining facet in both their young lives. The two rising stars—she a pop singer-turned-actress and he the reigning U.S. Open tennis champion—seemed like a perfect match at the time.

But behind the glossy magazine covers and red carpet smiles, the reality was more complicated. Their romance began in 2003 after meeting on the set of How to Deal, and Moore, just 19 at the time, quickly fell hard.

“He completely just steals my heart,” she gushed in a CBS interview that summer. For a while, Moore was a constant presence in Roddick’s world, cheering him on as he conquered tennis courts across the globe.

Cracks beneath the fame

As Roddick’s career soared—claiming the No. 1 spot in men’s tennis and winning the 2003 U.S. Open—the attention on their relationship grew more intense. According to Moore, paparazzi intrusion became overwhelming.

“Some guy chased us clear out of the restaurant,” she told Teen Vogue, recalling a night that forced them to hide out at home. By 2004, they had gone their separate ways. The emotional fallout hit Moore hard.

“He broke my heart,” she told Howard Stern in 2018. The pain, she explained, bled into her work and personal life. “It’s human nature, part of the human condition,” she said. “You’re on to the next! It’s OK, wasn’t meant to be.”

No regrets, just respect

Nearly two decades later, both have found peace and moved on. Moore married Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith and is now raising three children. Roddick, now husband to model Brooklyn Decker, also enjoys family life.

In 2023, Moore publicly congratulated Roddick on the 20th anniversary of his U.S. Open win, calling him “a formative part of my young adult life.” Roddick, in turn, told People, “I think she’s a 10-out-of-10 human. I couldn’t have more respect for her.”

