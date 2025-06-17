'We were in Aishwarya Rai’s van, looking at outfit around 7 pm after pack-up': Neeta Lulla spills beans on cotton saree in Devdas

The Devdas movie is a gem! Be it the characters, the songs, the emotional scenes, grand mansions, temples, and courtesan halls with intricate detailing, or the heart-wrenching climax, it is one of its kind. The red and shite saree that Aishwarya Rai wore during the climax added more depth to the entire sequence. But did you know that the saree was prepared in just one night? Sanjay Leela Bhansali requested a change in the outfit just hours before the shoot.

Neeta Lulla's last-minute preparations for creating a saree

Talking to News 18, fashion designer Neeta Lulla recounted her experience working with maestro Bhansali on Devdas. She revealed that the sarees used in the movie were usually 12–14 metres long. Hence, for the red and white climax outfit, she cut two or three sarees to create the entire ensemble.

Neeta told the portal, "For the final scene, Sanjay felt he needed a cotton (Durga) Puja saree. We had the saree, and everything was ready. The night before the shoot at Filmistan, we were in Aishwarya’s van, looking at the outfit around 7 pm after pack-up. At that moment, Sanjay said his idea was to have the saree’s pallu catch fire and felt it wouldn’t be long enough."

After Sanjay's sudden request, Neeta invested herself in coming up with a solution. She contacted one of her fabric vendors and got his shop open at 11 at night. Meanwhile, she also informed her team, asking them to start working on the borders. "By 8.30 am the next day, we had two 13-metre saris ready on set," revealed Neeta.

About Devdas

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai, Devdas was released in 2002. The love saga also featured Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles. Interestingly, the period romantic drama won 5 National awards and also made it to the Cannes Film Festival. Devdas was not only a commercially successful film but also met with positive reviews.

For more such updates, keep an eye on Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Aap Jaisa Koi Release Date: When and where to watch R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer romantic drama?