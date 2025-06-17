Has Kanye West Officially Changed His Name to Ye Ye? Here's What We Know Amid Custody Battle With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is making headlines yet again. While the rapper is often known for his controversial statements, he is now clearing up the confusion over his latest name change. The Gold Digger crooner previously went on to be called Ye West, which is short for his original name.

However, in recent times, the musician has been using "Ye Ye" as his official name, confusing his fans about whether he should be called Kanye, Ye, or Ye Ye.

Advertisement

In a statement released by the reps of Kanye West, it was confirmed that there is no Ye Ye.

What’s the truth behind Kanye West being called Ye Ye?

The news of Kanye West’s name being changed to Ye Ye came after the rapper’s chief financial officer, Hussain Lalani, addressed him as Ye Ye in multiple filings.

The rapper’s team has set the record straight. In a statement obtained by US Weekly, West’s representatives said, “There is no ‘Ye Ye.’” It further claimed that ‘Ye Ye,’ as a name, is "an oddity created by an online form that required something in both first name and last name fields.”

Meanwhile, previously in conversation with the radio host, Big Boy, the father of four, mentioned the meaning of his name. The Grammy-winning singer said, "In the Bible, it means 'you.’”

He further added, "So, I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means "the only one," to just Ye—just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything."

Advertisement

Moreover, the rapper also released an album titled Ye in 2018, claiming it to be “more of a reflection of who we are.”

While it has been years since the musician changed his name to Ye, he is still using his birth name on his X account. That is where he posts the controversial statements about Kim Kardashian amid the ongoing custody battle.

ALSO READ: Kanye West is NOT His Name Anymore, Find Out as Rapper Changes Moniker For Second Time After Using Ye