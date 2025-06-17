Alappuzha Gymkhana Ending Explained: Did Jojo manage to win his final bout and does Natasha fall in love with him?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Alappuzha Gymkhana starring Naslen in the lead is currently available for streaming on SonyLIV. The Khalid Rahman directorial is a sports comedy that was a commercial and critical hit upon release.

The movie features the tale of five friends, Jojo Johnson (Naslen), Shifas Ahmed aka Valuth, Shifas Ali aka Cheruth, David John aka DJ, and Shanavas.

The gang of friends recently completed their 12th-grade board exams, but except for Shanavas, everyone else failed. After Valuth engages in an altercation for flirting with a state-level boxer’s girlfriend, Jojo figures out that the easiest way for him and his friends to secure college admissions is through sports quota.

This leads the entire gang to pursue boxing as the sport and enroll at the local Alappuzha Gymkhana boxing school, under coach Salim. However, Shanavas soon loses interest in it and quits, while DJ shifts his focus to wrestling.

Now, Jojo, Valuth, and Cheruth train rigorously under coach Salim’s former student, Antony Joshua (Lukman Avaran). With their new training regime, the boxers earn a spot in the Kerala State Amateur Boxing Championship.

As they form a new district team, they are joined by three more boxers, Deepak, Kiran, and Christopher. Meanwhile, Jojo develops an affection towards another boxer, Natasha Pallathuruthu (Anagha Maya Ravi). However, she is not interested in him.

Spoiler Alert

As Alappuzha Gymkhana inches towards the climax, Jojo and the rest of the team arrive at the state championship venue. However, due to overeating, Jojo is bumped up into a heavier weight group.

With the series of matches, the team starts off facing multiple setbacks, with Christopher and Valuth failing in their bouts. However, Cheruth manages to win his first bout and resolute in confidence, Jojo steps into the match ring. Despite his high spirits, he fails in his match.

Later on, as Deepak steps into his match, he performs solidly but concedes mid-match as many people levied threats against his teammates and family members.

With the incident leading Coach Antony to become violent, the team is forced to withdraw from the tournament even before Cheruth’s second bout.

However, outside of the tournament, the players face an ambush by a group of men, but using their boxing skills, the gang successfully defends themselves.

In hopes of returning to the tournament, the team resumes training for next year, with Jojo becoming the team manager. However, Natasha admits she has feelings for Deepak and not Jojo, which leads the latter to find closure.

