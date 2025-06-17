BTS' SUGA's Burn It earns 100 million Spotify streams, making him the most-streamed Korean rapper

BTS’ SUGA, also known by his solo stage name Agust D, has achieved yet another streaming milestone. On June 17, 2025, it was reported that his track Burn It featuring American artist MAX has officially surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

This achievement arrives just days before his official return from mandatory military service, scheduled for June 21. This makes the news even more meaningful for ARMYs around the world who are counting down to his discharge.

One of Agust D’s most defining works

Released in May 2020 as part of his second solo mixtape D-2, Burn It is praised for its emotional intensity and unique sonic blend. The track mixes Korean rap and English vocals, with a powerful hook delivered by MAX.

Lyrically, it tackles themes of personal destruction, self-reinvention, and the hope that rises from the ashes of inner turmoil. Now, five years later, the song continues to resonate deeply with listeners across generations and cultures. This proves its staying power with this massive streaming feat.

The 14th song in SUGA’s 100-million club

SUGA now shares the title of Korean rapper with the highest number of songs exceeding 100 million streams on Spotify. With Burn It joining the list, he now has 14 songs (12 as a soloist) that have hit the same benchmark. This includes:

Eight (with IU)

Daechwita

Blueberry Eyes (with MAX)

Trivia: Seesaw

That That (with PSY)

Interlude: Shadow

People

People Pt.2 (with IU)

Haegeum

Lilith (with Halsey)

So Far Away

Girl of My Dreams (with Juice WRLD)

SUGA’s Interlude (with Halsey)

and now, Burn It

Fans celebrate his achievement

Burn It isn’t just a song! It’s a symbol of Agust D’s raw introspection and the duality of light and dark that defines his artistry. Fans are celebrating the achievement not just because of the numbers. It also reflects the emotional connection that SUGA builds with his audience. Across online platforms, ARMYs have been flooding timelines with praise for the song and its continued success.

What’s next for SUGA?

This streaming milestone also comes with added anticipation, as SUGA is set to complete his military service on June 21, 2025. Having enlisted on September 22, 2023, SUGA was assigned to alternative civilian service due to his previous shoulder surgery. While other BTS members served in active duty, SUGA completed his enlistment through a public service route. He is the last member of BTS to be discharged, following the returns of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Before his enlistment, SUGA gifted fans with his first full-length solo album, D-Day. It’s the final installment of the Agust D trilogy. Now, fans are hopeful that new music, a BTS comeback, and solo appearances might be on the horizon.

