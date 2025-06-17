Meghan Markle Gives It Back To Trolls For Slamming Her Delivery Room Dance Video: ‘You Have To Be…’

Meghan Markle has spoken up about her viral delivery room dance video that grabbed the eyeballs.

During her appearance on the Aspire podcast, the Duchess addressed the backlash she faced after uploading the video and talked about being authentic as a reaction to the comments aimed towards her.

The Suits alum went on to clarify that the video was filmed just before her second child, Princess Lilibet, was born four years ago.

In the now-viral video, the Duchess is seen dancing with her husband, Prince Harry, in the hospital delivery room. She was wearing a black nursing gown as she showed off her moves.

In the caption, Meghan wrote, “Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work, there was only one thing left to do!”

While speaking to the podcast host, Emma Grede, Markle, in the preview of the episode, is heard saying, “You have to be authentic.” Later, she goes on to ask Grede, “Did you see my ‘Baby Momma’ dance?”

The host admits to watching the clip, as she claims to even cheer a little for the former actress. Grede said, “Like, I wanna see that happiness and that honesty and that ‘I don’t give a f–k’ kind of thing.”

Markle goes on to clear the air as she says, “By the way, that wasn’t yesterday.” She added, “That was four years ago. So it’s also a really great reminder that, with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life. A real, authentic, fun life that’s happening behind the scenes.”

The Duchess of Sussex went on to share that she is just grateful to be back on social media, with the freedom to be able to post anything she wishes.

The internet was divided after Meghan Markle shared the video, with some thinking it was “fake and cringeworthy” and others loving it.

