New K-drama alert: ITZY's Yuna, Ha Yoon Kyung to join Park Shin Hye-Go Kyung Pyo in Miss Undercover Boss

Miss Undercover Boss is an upcoming tvN K-drama about an elite securities supervisor who goes undercover to investigate suspicious activity at a securities firm during the IMF crisis of the late 1990s. Led by Park Shin Hye, this project may mark ITZY's Yuna's acting debut, as reported on the online discussion portal Instiz.

Furthermore, Ha Yoon Kyung is also reported to be part of the upcoming series, according to a K-media outlet, Star News, on June 17.

ITZY's Yuna to make acting debut with Miss Undercover Boss

Fourth-gen K-pop star Yuna is reported to step into the acting sphere with Miss Undercover Boss. The ITZY member is rumored to be playing Park Shin Hye's younger sister in the office comedy. However, no comment regarding the same has been made by her agency, JYP Entertainment.

Ha Yoon Kyung joins Go Kyung Pyo in talks to join Miss Undercover Boss

Go Kyung Pyo was offered the role of the male lead opposite Park Shin Hye in this drama, back in March. He had not confirmed his participation in Miss Undercover Boss yet.

Two months later, Ha Yoon Kyung is reported to be in discussion regarding starring in the tvN series. She has been offered the role of Go Bok Hee, a diligent and devoted secretary to the president of Hanmin Securities.

Go Bok Hee is set to make a bold statement as she walks through the otherwise monotonous landscape of Yeouido in a vibrant polka-dot dress. The character is set to make things interesting with her quirky nature and will be a central figure in the drama, driving one of its key narrative threads.

Park Shin Hye and Go Kyung Pyo's roles in Miss Undercover Boss

Go Kyung Pyo is to star as Shin Jung Woo, the new CEO of Hanmin Securities. He is a corporate raider who returns to the Yeouido firm with dark ambitions. Park Shin Hye will play Shin Jung Woo, a 35-year-old ace securities supervisor, who infiltrates the company to expose their illicit activities by posing as a 20-year-old rookie employee.

The drama is scheduled to air in the first half of next year.

