6 Bollywood movies releasing in July 2025: From Metro In Dino to Son Of Sardaar 2

After a lul phase where new releases were hard to come by every week, Bollywood is all set to welcome 6 reasonably sized movies in the month of July, 2025. The movies releasing in July are - Metro... In Dino, Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gusthakhiyaan, Saiyaara, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Param Sundari (as things stand). Let's discuss the prospects of each film in detail.

1. Metro... In Dino

Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino is among the most awaited Bollywood movies for two vital reasons - It is a sequel to Life In A Metro and it boasts of an excellent music album. The movie is set to release on 4th July, 2025.

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nina Gupta, Anupam Kher

Directed by: Anurag Basu

Release date: 4th July, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

2. Maalik

Rajkummar Rao, after Bhool Chuk Maaf, gears up for Maalik. Maalik is a crime-action-drama with the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. Co-starring Manushi Chhillar, the movie promises excitement and thrill in equal measure. Get ready to book tickets for the movie on 11th July, 2025.

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar

Directed by: Pulkit

Release date: 11th July, 2025

Genre: Action, Drama

3. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan

The dependable Vikrant Massey, after his reasonable theatrical performer, The Sabarmati Report, is back in an interesting romantic-drama, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, co-starring Shanaya Kapoor. The film's teaser is intriguing and we suspect there can be some thrill on offer too. The movie locks horns with Maalik on 11th July.

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor

Directed by: Santosh Singh

Release date: 11th July, 2025

Genre: Romance, Drama

4. Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, gears up for release on 18th July, 2025. The musical-thriller-drama has already generated ample excitement for the chemistry of the leads. Things look bright for the film, a month out.

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Directed by: Mohit Suri

Release date: 18th July, 2025

Genre: Romance, Thriller

5. Son Of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn is back with yet another sequel of his successful film - Son Of Sardaar 2. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, the movie releases on 25th July, 2025 and promises to be a laugh riot. The teaser of the movie will be out in 2 days from the time this article goes live.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur

Directed by: Vijay Kumar Arora

Release date: 25th July, 2025

Genre: Action, Comedy

6. Param Sundari

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for the first time with Param Sundari. The movie shall blend the South Indian and North Indian culture in a very seamless way. While the movie is looking to posptone by a week, it will be no surprise if it doesn't postpone and releases on the 25th of July.

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor

Directed by: Tushar Jalota

Release date: 25th July, 2025

Genre: Romance, Comedy

