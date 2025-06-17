6 Bollywood movies releasing in July 2025: From Metro In Dino to Son Of Sardaar 2
Bollywood has very exciting new releases next month. Let's discuss which Bollywood movies are releasing this July.
After a lul phase where new releases were hard to come by every week, Bollywood is all set to welcome 6 reasonably sized movies in the month of July, 2025. The movies releasing in July are - Metro... In Dino, Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gusthakhiyaan, Saiyaara, Son Of Sardaar 2 and Param Sundari (as things stand). Let's discuss the prospects of each film in detail.
1. Metro... In Dino
Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino is among the most awaited Bollywood movies for two vital reasons - It is a sequel to Life In A Metro and it boasts of an excellent music album. The movie is set to release on 4th July, 2025.
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nina Gupta, Anupam Kher
Directed by: Anurag Basu
Release date: 4th July, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
2. Maalik
Rajkummar Rao, after Bhool Chuk Maaf, gears up for Maalik. Maalik is a crime-action-drama with the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. Co-starring Manushi Chhillar, the movie promises excitement and thrill in equal measure. Get ready to book tickets for the movie on 11th July, 2025.
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar
Directed by: Pulkit
Release date: 11th July, 2025
Genre: Action, Drama
3. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan
The dependable Vikrant Massey, after his reasonable theatrical performer, The Sabarmati Report, is back in an interesting romantic-drama, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, co-starring Shanaya Kapoor. The film's teaser is intriguing and we suspect there can be some thrill on offer too. The movie locks horns with Maalik on 11th July.
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor
Directed by: Santosh Singh
Release date: 11th July, 2025
Genre: Romance, Drama
4. Saiyaara
Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, gears up for release on 18th July, 2025. The musical-thriller-drama has already generated ample excitement for the chemistry of the leads. Things look bright for the film, a month out.
Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
Directed by: Mohit Suri
Release date: 18th July, 2025
Genre: Romance, Thriller
5. Son Of Sardaar 2
Ajay Devgn is back with yet another sequel of his successful film - Son Of Sardaar 2. Co-starring Mrunal Thakur, the movie releases on 25th July, 2025 and promises to be a laugh riot. The teaser of the movie will be out in 2 days from the time this article goes live.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur
Directed by: Vijay Kumar Arora
Release date: 25th July, 2025
Genre: Action, Comedy
6. Param Sundari
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor reunite for the first time with Param Sundari. The movie shall blend the South Indian and North Indian culture in a very seamless way. While the movie is looking to posptone by a week, it will be no surprise if it doesn't postpone and releases on the 25th of July.
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor
Directed by: Tushar Jalota
Release date: 25th July, 2025
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Which Bollywood movie are you waiting for?
ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, June 14: Sunjay Kapur’s funeral delayed, Kajol claims she didn’t work for 20-30 hours