Who is Brooks Koepka’s wife? All about model Jena Sims, their age difference and more

Jena Sims isn’t just the woman cheering behind the ropes. Before marrying five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, she had already carved out a fast-moving career of her own — from winning pageants to filming sci-fi comedies and hosting global charity events. The two met at Augusta in 2015, started dating two years later and tied the knot in 2022. Brooks is 34 years old, and his wife, Jena Sims, is 36 years old. In 2023, they welcomed their first child, a son named Crew. But Sims’ story stretches far beyond the fairway. Here’s what to know about the woman beside the LIV Golf star.

Pageants, acting, and the business hustle

Sims was born in Georgia and won Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007. The early spotlight led her to acting — with roles in Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and Last Vegas, where she worked alongside names like Morgan Freeman and Michael Douglas.

She also made guest appearances on TV shows such as Entourage and One Tree Hill. And then, modelling followed. Sims has featured in multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues and now runs marketing for a luxury rental in the Bahamas, a project she co-owns with her mother.

From golf tournaments to diaper bags

Koepka proposed to Sims on a beach in Jupiter, Florida in 2021, as reported by Town & Country. They married a year later at Amanyara resort in Turks & Caicos. In July 2023, the couple had their first child, a son named Crew Sims Koepka. He’s already been seen courtside or rather greenside with his dad, including at the 2024 Open Championship.

A charity with a crown

At just 17, Sims launched Pageant of Hope, a nonprofit that organizes beauty pageants for children with cancer or disabilities. Every participant is crowned, and every event is built around confidence, not competition. She’s hosted them across the U.S. and internationally — one of her longest-running commitments, even while careers and life moved forward.

