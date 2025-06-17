Alappuzha Gymkhana Review: Naslen's sports comedy is a witty tale of underdogs which misses out on few punches

Alappuzha Gymkhana starring Naslen in the lead role hit the theaters on April 10, 2025. 2 months after its theatrical release, the film is available for streaming on SonyLIV.

If you’re interested in watching the movie on OTT, here’s the Pinkvilla review you need to check out.

The Plot

Alappuzha Gymkhana features the story of Jojo Johnson and his gang who have just completed their 12th-grade board examination. After learning that most of them have failed in exams, the gang decides to secure college admission through sports quota.

Advertisement

In hopes of the same, the amateur youngsters decide to enter the world of boxing, considering it the easiest route. How the gang manages to secure a coach and whether they succeed in the task form the rest of the film.

The Good

Alappuzha Gymkhana isn’t your typical sports comedy movie set in the world of boxing. While it is not so much about the sport but the youngsters, the cinematic venture feels like a coming-of-age comedy drama.

The film starts strong with actors like Naslen, Ganapathi, Lukman Avaran, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Sandeep Pradeep holding a strong ground. The natural charm these actors have and the ability to surrender to the characters are strongly evident.

Much like other Khalid Rahman films, Alappuzha Gymkhana doesn’t rely a lot on the story but rather the narration. While from the outset it seems it would be your typical underdog story, the sports comedy doesn’t tell the tale of heroes rising to glory but more about wayward youngsters finding their path.

Advertisement

The characters of the film aren’t people who develop a passion towards boxing, but those who stumble upon it by chance. More importantly, this film isn’t about who wins or loses, nor is it about a single character, making it stand out from others in the same genre.

From a technical point of view, Alappuzha Gymkhana offers rich visuals by Jimshi Khalid and brilliant dialogues by Ratheesh Ravi. Additionally, Vishnu Vijay’s musical compositions are a great aspect.

The Bad

Alappuzha Gymkhana may hold strong for its narrative, but it offers little from a story angle. The film starts off relying on the characters, the relationship they share, and strong emotions that hold them together.

However, coming to the second half, Alappuzha Gymkhana stumbles with its tone shift. With stakes rising, the sports film shifts the tone towards the final match.

While this was expected all along, the movie does not have the same balance it once had in the first half. The character arcs fall down like a house of cards, with more focus just on the main leads, unlike how it was up until that moment.

Advertisement

Despite having a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, it feels unreal that such aspects were not explored properly.

The Performance

Alappuzha Gymkhana features Premalu fame Naslen, Ganapati S Poduval, Lukman Avaran, Anagha Maya Ravi, Sandeep Pradeep, and many more in key roles.

While Naslen does what he does best and offers little to no new shades in his acting, he must be lauded for his insane body transformation. However, it was Ganapati, Anagha Maya Ravi, and Lukman who made quite some attention-grabbing moments for viewers.

Watch Alappuzha Gymkhana trailer:

The Verdict

Alappuzha Gymkhana is unlike your usual sports comedy film, especially concerning boxing. If you like something inventive and emotional, do watch the Naslen starrer on OTT.

ALSO READ: 7 South Indian films releasing in July 2025: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and more