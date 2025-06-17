Why did BLACKPINK's Jisoo use gun instead of knife in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet? Director reveals 'dramatic' reason

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet has been generating significant online buzz with its unique premise of a fictional world becoming real. While the movie received mostly positive feedback, one aspect drew criticism from viewers. It was Jisoo's character, Lee Ji Hye, wielding a gun instead of a knife as seen in the original webtoon. On June 17, director Kim Byung Woo explained the reasoning behind this notable change, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper.

Reason why BLACKPINK's Jisoo's role in Omniscient Reader: The Prophet underwent major change

On June 17, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet's main cast and the director attended the production briefing session of the upcoming action-fantasy film. The event brought together the ensemble cast of Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho and Nana. Although Jisoo was absent, probably due to her music career commitments, discussions of her character were not missed out. Director Kim Byung Woo addressed the backlash that her character Lee Ji Hye received.

Talking about the distortion controversy, he mentioned it was his best shot at including as many characters of the original webtoon as he could in a two hour movie. Regarding the timing of introducing Lee Ji Hye, he said, "there is a difference from the section in which the back-star appears in the story volume that what our movie is showing." As per him, even though Lee Ji Hye wasn't among the characters taking the front seat in the fight to protect humanity, he wanted her to shine.

"I made this decision (of Lee Ji Hye using a gun) after a long thought about what can explode the character at the most dramatic moment," he explained. He admitted that he was aware of the fact that the webtoon's fans would probably like the original knife-version better. However, he was confident that viewers would get his intention behind the drastic change when they watch the film.

Hence, the reasons behind the usage of a gun was to ensure a proper accommodation of all characters in the short time span and to allow each character to stand out.

