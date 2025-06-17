Box Office: Sitaare Zameen Par registers low pre-sales in international markets; Aamir Khan starrer relies on strong word of mouth

Aamir Khan's much awaited Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on the 20th June, 2025. It is Aamir Khan's first release since Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie revolves around a basketball coach who is asked to train a bunch of specially-abled children. While the India advance bookings of the movie have not opened at the time of this article, the bookings have opened internationally.

Sitaare Zameen Par's Advance Bookings Open On A Slow Note In International Markets

The bookings of Sitaare Zameen Par in international markets is not upto the mark. The movie has not even sold 1000 tickets in traditional international markets like Australia and US-Canada for the opening day, 3 days out. If the pace of advance bookings does not increase, the movie may even struggle for a USD 2 million opening weekend. For perspective, the actor's own Dhoom 3 grossed over 8 million over its opening weekend.

Yes, both Dhoom 3 and Sitaare Zameen Par are very different from one another. However, a quarter of the former's opening weekend business is not the result Aamir Khan and team would fancy.

Sitaare Zameen Par Relies On Strong Word Of Mouth

Now, Sitaare Zameen Par relies heavily on strong word of mouth. If the movie strikes a chord, it can do respectable business over the course of its run. The movie aims to attract audiences who are looking for something lighthearted and heartwarming.

The trailer and the songs of Sitaare Zameen Par have failed to create the desired impact. But the aggressive marketing of the movie by Aamir Khan is keeping the movie afloat. The awareness for the movie is there but the urgency to watch it in theatres is not there. Audiences these days are preferring to watch something that gives a bang for their buck and that happens if the movie promises a big screen experience.

Aamir Khan Will Have To Prove That There Is A Theatre Audience For Feel Good Dramas

Aamir Khan finds himself at the crossroads again. He will have to prove with his film Sitaare Zameen Par that there is an audience that will turn up to theatres for feel good dramas.

Sitaare Zameen Par releases in theatres on 20th June, 2025. Book your tickets now.

