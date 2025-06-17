Meet actor who is loved by memers, outshone a big star with his comedy, got ousted from Ajay Devgn movie and works on his terms

Considered among the finest actors of Indian cinema, this actor has a slim physique but a commanding baritone. Away from social media, he needs no introduction as he is every memers' favorite. Often making headlines for his carefree nature, he is none other than Vijay Raaz.

Born on June 5, 1963, in Delhi, Vijay Raaz is one of the renowned actors in the Bollywood industry. Although he has experimented with numerous genres and roles, his comic characters and humor have earned him immense recognition. Vijay was interested in acting since his studying days and was also a part of the dramatic society at one of the colleges of Delhi University.

Vijay Raaz debuted with Bhopal Express, overshadowed Abhishek Bachchan in Run

After he moved to Mumbai with a dream to achieve big in the industry, the 62-year-old marked his debut with the 1999 film Bhopal Express. Interestingly, it was Naseeruddin Shah who recommended him for the movie. The actor also suggested Vijay's name to Mira Nair for Monsoon Wedding, and it turned out to be a game changer for Vijay Raaz.

He went on to star in films such as Company, Lal Salaam, Mumbai Matinee, and Love in Nepal, among others. The actor was then seen in the romantic action drama Run. With Abhishek Bachchan and Bhumika Chawla in lead roles, the movie failed to impress the audience, but Vijay's character, Ganesh, became legendary. The iconic 'Kauwa Biryani' scene never gets old and is often used by memers. Fans claim that Vijay Raaz took all the limelight from Abhishek Bachchan with his terrific comic timing.

When Vijay Raaz was ousted from Son Of Sardaar 2

Vijay has credits for more than 150 projects on IMDb. He is among the finest talents Indian cinema has ever seen. However, Vijay works on his terms and conditions, which made him drop out of Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2. Reportedly, the actor was ousted from the comedy movie because of his demands. However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor refuted the claims and mentioned that he was dismissed because he didn't greet Ajay Devgn.

Vijay Raaz was also accused of s*xual abuse by a crew member on the sets of Sherni. However, he was acquitted by the court because of the absence of any proof. The actor shares a great camaraderie with Manoj Bajpayee, with whom his fun video citing cuss words during the promotions of Saat Uchakkey often makes fans giggle.

Apart from the above-mentioned titles, Vijay Raaz is known for his acting in Raghu Romeo, Gully Boy, Soorma, Welcome, Anwar, Dedh Ishqiya, Delhi Belly, Pataakha, Stree, Chopsticks, Dream Girl, Bala, Odd Couple, Chandu Champion, and others.

